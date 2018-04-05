What will Keeneland do if winter storm hits Saturday?

With the possibility of snow overnight ahead of the signature event of Keeneland’s Spring Meet on Saturday, the track has made some slight adjustments to its schedule.

Gates for Toyota Blue Grass Stakes Day will not open until noon Saturday, instead of 11 a.m., and its morning “Sunrise Trackside” program is canceled. Also, Keeneland’s weekend tailgating spot, The Hill, will be closed Saturday. Otherwise, Keeneland remains on schedule for its biggest race day of the year.

“This change gives our racetrack and grounds crews extra time to get ready for the race day in the event of inclement weather,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said in a news release Thursday. “It also enables our fans, especially those traveling from out of town, to plan their day at Keeneland.”

The Spring Meet opens Friday with much more hospitable weather. Friday promises cloudy skies but temperatures in the high 50s for a slate of nine races headlined by the Grade 3 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania Stakes at 5:30 p.m. The Hill will be open for tailgating Friday and the rest of the Fridays and Saturdays of the meet.

But the forecast for Saturday appears more ominous. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Central Kentucky from 12 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s a very unusual setup because it is a true winter storm system,” Chris Bailey, WKYT’s chief meteorologist said Wednesday night. “In years past when it snowed in the Spring Meet, it’s been more of snow showers or snow squalls as opposed to snow from a true winter storm.”

Bailey noted on Twitter on Thursday morning that he had not yet made a snowfall forecast for Lexington. One of the forecast models he uses predicts the storm will be weaker than earlier projections.

The new NAM is farther south and much weaker with the Friday night and Saturday morning snows. #kywx pic.twitter.com/9tShE2OznP — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) April 5, 2018

He expected the storm to clear well before Saturday’s first post. “Still, it will be very cold with temperatures only in the 30s and the wind chill in the 20s,” Bailey said.

Being Kentucky, it’s not unprecedented for it to snow in early April. It snowed leading up to the Spring Meet in 2014. It snowed on the opening day of the Spring Meet in 2007.

Some might remember it sleeting on Kentucky Derby Day in Louisville on May 6, 1989.

So, while the forecast might put a bit of a damper on the festivities, it’s not likely to cancel racing.

When asked on Twitter what the chances might be that Keeneland cancels for snow, trainer Kenny McPeek replied: “Slim to nil and Slim ain’t in town. See You At The Races @keenelandracing.”

Keeneland was forced to cancel the final four races of its opening day of the Spring Meet in 2015 because of a storm that brought high winds and heavy rains. At that time, Keeneland communications officials could not recall any other race cancellations in the track’s history dating to 1936. The track’s major stakes race that day, the Transylvania, was rescheduled.