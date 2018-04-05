Here’s what’s happening at Keeneland on opening weekend and beyond

The Toyota Blue Grass Stakes gets all the attention as Keeneland’s major Kentucky Derby prep race. But there’s another big race on the card Saturday that has big implications for the day before the Derby.
The Grade 1, $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes for 3-year-old fillies is a major points race to qualify for the Kentucky Oaks on May 4 at Churchill Downs, awarding 100 points to the winner and then 40, 20 and 10 for second, third and fourth, respectively.
The 4-5 morning-line favorite, Monomoy Girl, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Florent Geroux, is likely a lock for the Oaks, regardless, with a win in her last time out. Monomoy Girl has raced just once in 2018, a win in the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Feb. 17, but has four victories in five starts.
Eskimo Kisses, second choice at 2-1, is trained by two-time Ashland winner Kenny McPeek and will be ridden by Corey Lanerie. She has a strong résumé for the Oaks as well with a second-place run in the Fair Grounds Oaks her last time out on March 24.
Julien Leparoux will be aboard Florida Oaks winner Andina Del Sur, the third choice at 6-1.
The Dale Romans-trained C.S. Incharge, a 10-1 shot, will be looking to add points to her Oaks résumé, as well. C.S. Incharge also hasn’t raced since February, a win in the Suncoast Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs.
Betting help
Keeneland has added a new Twitter handle this meet with @BetKeeneland to provide up-to-the-minute handicapping tips and analysis.
Through the account, Jeremy Plonk of Horseplayernow.com will post 60-90 second audio reports about 10 minutes before each races with the latest news and views as the horses get ready to post.
The @BetKeeneland account will also feature Keeneland’s Handicapper of the Day who will share their picks and use a $200 bankroll to wager benefiting the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, which accredits, inspects and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retire, retrain and rehome Thoroughbreds.
Keeneland still has its BETologists on site to help new fans learn how to wager and has its Keeneland app and a number of other Twitter handles and online information to help fans get the most out of their experience. Learn more at Keeneland.com.
New race-day show
Keeneland begins a new preview show each race day at the track this meet. “Today at Keeneland” featuring race-day paddock hosts Katie Gensler and Jesse Ullery will begin at 11:30 a.m. live from Keeneland’s Wagering Central and air on Keeneland.com and on its on-site and simulcast network. Fans are invited to watch the show live at the track.
The show replaces a daily recap show of the same name and substitutes for the track’s former handicapping seminar. It will include handicapping picks and discussion of the day’s races.
Promotions
Keeneland has a number of promotions and special events scattered through the 16-day meet. They include:
College Scholarship Day (Friday): Free admission for full-time students with music, snacks and giveaways including two $10,000 Runhappy Scholarships and 10 $1,000 scholarships. Held in coordination with the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association. Check out the College Zone in the North Terrace.
Tailgating on The Hill (Fridays and Saturdays, excluding Blue Grass Stakes Day): Park on The Hill and shuttle to the track or just hang out and enjoy live music, food trucks and watch the live racing action on the jumbo screen. Wagering options are available there too, of course.
Jockey Autograph Signing (Sunday): Retired jockeys scheduled to take part in the event include James Bruin, PJ Cooksey, Jean Cruguet, Tony D’Amico, Pat Day, Rafael Estrella, Carl Faulconer, Sandy Hawley, Michael Heath, Mike Manganello, Chris McCarron, Larry Melancon, John Oldham, Suzie Picou Oldham, Joe Steiner and Kaoru Tsuchiya. Proceeds benefit the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
Budweiser Clydesdales (April 11-13): One of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be stationed at the East Grandstand entrance each day and the famous hitch will make an on-track appearance.
Kids Club Family Day (April 15): Keeneland Kids Club members and their families receive free general admission and access to reserved grandstand seating. Children’s activities will take place in the North Terrace from noon to 3 p.m. The Kids Club is for fans 12 and younger. Register at http://www.keeneland.com/discover/keeneland-kids-club.
Military Day (April 22): All military active duty, reserve and their families will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating with military I.D. Free food and children’s activities for military families at the North Terrace from noon-4 p.m.
Horses and Hope Pink Day (April 26): It’s the 10th anniversary for this celebration for breast cancer survivors which includes a Horses and Hope race in their honor. Horses and Hope works to increase cancer awareness, education, screening and treatment referral among Kentucky’s horse industry workers.
