Guide to Saturday’s $1 million Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

Keeneland’s big Kentucky Derby prep race, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, plays out Saturday evening on the race course’s opening weekend. Here’s everything you need to know to get set for the 94th running of the Blue Grass:
Post time: 6:23 p.m. (10th race)
Purse: $1 million (Grade 2)
For: 3-year-olds
Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)
Derby points: 100-40-20-10
TV: NBC Sports Network (Broadcast runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes live coverage of Derby preps at Aqueduct and Santa Anita — the Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby)
Here’s a look at the field with morning-line odds for the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes:
1. Zing Zang (30-1)
Jockey: Shaun Bridgmohan
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Owner: Jackpot Farm
Career record: 6 starts (1 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $53,445
Kentucky Derby points: 1
Most recent race: Finished sixth in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on March 17 at Oaklawn Park
Notable: Zing Zang has finished fourth, fifth and sixth in his three races in 2018. Although they were all graded stakes, that’s not the direction you want to be moving at this time of year.
Quotable: “He’s not going to be on the front end, so the rail will not bother us,” said Bobby Powell, consultant for Jackpot Farm. “Once he gets his momentum going, he needs to be out of trouble and have a clear path in front of him.”
2. Sporting Chance (10-1)
Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Owners: Robert C. Baker and William L. Mack
Career record: 5 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 1 third)
Career earnings: $346,140
Kentucky Derby points: 2
Most recent race: Finished fifth in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on March 17 at Oaklawn Park
Notable: Sporting Chance won the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes last September but has not rediscovered that form in 2018.
Quotable: When asked what it meant that he’d won the Hopeful Stakes for a record eighth time, the 82-year-old Lukas said it “says you’re damn old.” Lukas is Keeneland’s all-time leader in victories with 293.
3. California Night (30-1)
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer: Mike Maker
Owner: Three Diamonds Farm
Career record: 3 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $80,700
Kentucky Derby points: 0
Most recent race: Won an allowance optional claiming race at Aqueduct on March 17
Notable: Gaffalione rode in his first Kentucky Derby last year at age 22. He was aboard Patch, the one-eyed horse who finished 14th.
Quotable: “My dad taught me to have a good work ethic,” Gaffalione told racing writer Bill Finley for a profile last year. “He would say, ‘Whatever you do make sure you’re committed all the way.”
4. Kanthaka (10-1)
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
Owner: West Point Thoroughbreds
Career record: 4 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $201,440
Kentucky Derby points: 10
Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 2 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita on March 10.
Notable: Leparoux has won the Blue Grass Stakes twice, including last year on Irap.
Quotable: Assistant trainer Dan Ward said of Kanthaka’s most recent race, “You look at the head-on shot and he falls on his head coming out of the gate. He lost his position and it is hard to gain ground at Santa Anita when that happens. Plus, those were two pretty good horses (Bolt d’Oro and McKinzie) that finished in front of him.”
5. Quip (6-1) — SCRATCHED
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Trainer: Rodolphe Brisset
Owners: China Horse Club International, WinStar Farm and SF Racing
Career record: 4 starts (3 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $282,800
Kentucky Derby points: 50
Most recent race: Won the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs on March 10.
Notable: Brisset told the BloodHorse on Thursday evening that Quip would be scratched from the Blue Grass and instead run in the Arkansas Derby on April 14 at Oaklawn Park. Brisset said he chose Arkansas because Justify’s departure for the Santa Anita Derby created a better opportunity at Oaklawn.
Quotable: “The Arkansas Derby is a Grade 1 and ... they’re not easy to win,” Brisset told the BloodHorse. “After the Triple Crown, you have fewer chances and ... the main thing really that made us do this was Justify going to the Santa Anita Derby.”
6. Marconi (15-1)
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Owners: Michael B. Tabor, Bridlewood Farm, Mrs. John Magnier and Derrick Smith
Career record: 4 starts (1 first, 1 second, 1 third)
Career earnings: $84,520
Kentucky Derby points: 2
Most recent race: Finished fifth in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 3
Notable: Marconi has pedigree. He’s a son of powerhouse stallion Tapit and a half-brother to 2013 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Mucho Macho Man, according to the Daily Racing Form. He was purchased for $2 million at the 2016 Keeneland September Sale.
7. Blended Citizen (15-1)
Jockey: Kyle Frey
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Owners: Greg Hall and Sayjay Racing
Career record: 8 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 2 thirds)
Career earnings: $166,854
Kentucky Derby points: 22
Most recent race: Won the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park on March 17
Notable: Blended Citizen returns to a dirt surface for the first time since finishing fifth, sixth and eighth in his first three career races. Since then, he’s finished third, first and fourth on the turf and third and first on synthetic tracks.
Quotable: “(The post for) Blended Citizen is great,” said Jack Sisterson, assistant to O’Neill. “He shows no early speed so he’s just going to break, play the break and get into his momentum. He’ll be finishing up pretty strongly the last eighth of a mile, so we’re not concerned with his post position.”
8. Gotta Go (30-1)
Jockey: Chris Landeros
Trainer: Ian Wilkes
Owner: Lothenbach Stables
Career record: 6 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $126,110
Kentucky Derby points: 0
Most recent race: Finished sixth in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 3
Notable: The last time Gotta Go ran in a field this large, he was bumped and bothered in the first turn and finished 13th out of 14 horses in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill last November.
Quotable: “Post eight is fine. No problem at all there,” Wilkes said after the draw. “At least we are not down on the fence and not stuck on the far outside.”
9. Tiz Mischief (30-1)
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Trainer: Dale Romans
Owner: Frank L. Jones Jr.
Career record: 6 starts (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $132,100
Kentucky Derby points: 6
Most recent race: Finished fifth in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs on March 10
Notable: Lanerie finished seventh with Wild Shot in last year’s Blue Grass but won the Ashland Stakes aboard Sailor’s Valentine earlier the same day.
Quotable: “In a 14-horse field, you worry about getting too far outside,” Romans said. “And if you are too far inside, you can get (interfered with). (Tiz Mischief and Romans’ Free Drop Billy) are sitting in perfect spots.”
10. Free Drop Billy (5-1)
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Trainer: Dale Romans
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Career record: 7 starts (2 firsts, 3 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $525,220
Kentucky Derby points: 24
Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct on March 10
Notable: Free Drop Billy has won previously at Keeneland. He finished first here by 4 lengths in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Futurity last October.
Quotable: “Free Drop Billy just has to be himself and he will be right there,” Romans said Friday. “He’s won at all distances at all different tracks and he will run big this weekend. He’s a cool horse. He’s laid back and he takes care of business. In the last two weeks he has become very arrogant. He is starting to figure out he is the big man in the barn. When he goes to the track, he bounces and he might buck a little bit to let everyone know he is the boss.”
11. Good Magic (2-1)
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Trainer: Chad Brown
Owners: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables
Career record: 4 starts (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $1,255,000
Kentucky Derby points: 34
Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 3 in his only race of 2018.
Notable: Good Magic won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar last November and earned the Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old male but has made only four career starts.
Quotable: “He’s very healthy, traveling really well over the track,” Brown said upon his arrival at Keeneland on Friday. “We feel he’s a fitter, stronger horse the second start of the year, so we’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll run a really good race tomorrow.”
12. Flameaway (6-1)
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Trainer: Mark Casse
Owner: John C. Oxley
Career record: 8 starts (5 firsts, 1 second, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $504,834
Kentucky Derby points: 30
Most recent race: Finished second in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay Downs on March 10
Notable: Flameaway has five wins in eight career starts, including Grade 3 wins in the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs in February and the Dixiana Bourbon at Keeneland last October.
Quotable: “We’re going to have to hustle a little bit from our post,” Casse said. “He really doesn’t care about anything, so he doesn’t have to be on the lead. I just would like, turning for home, for him to be in the fight, because he’s our Rocky. He just gets the job done.”
13. Machismo (20-1)
Jockey: Jacob Radosevich
Trainer: Anthony Quartarolo
Owners: Ron Paolucci, Ashley Quartarolo, Raquel Ritchie and Christina Ritchie
Career record: 5 starts (1 first, 0 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $53,574
Kentucky Derby points: 5
Most recent race: Finished fourth in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 3
Notable: Radosevich, who has 299 career wins, had not won a race in 22 starts in 2018 entering the Keeneland Spring Meet.
Quotable: ““We’ll see how it plays out,” Quartarolo said of his colt’s far-outside post position, “see if there are any scratches, see how the weather’s gonna be, the track condition. We’ll make a decision at that time. If worse comes to worse, we’ll go to the Arkansas Derby (April 14 at Oaklawn Park).”
14. Arawak (30-1)
Jockey: Fernando De La Cruz
Trainer: Doug O’Neill
Owners: CTR Stables, R3 Racing and Steven Keh
Career record: 9 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 3 thirds)
Career earnings: $127,206
Kentucky Derby points: 4
Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park on March 17
Notable: The son of Uncle Mo has run twice previously at Keeneland, finishing sixth in the Grade 3 Dixiana Bourbon and fifth in an allowance race last fall.
Quotable: “He’s going to be a lot more forwardly placed just to get a good position early so he’s not too wide going into the first turn,” said Jack Sisterson, assistant to O’Neill, of the far outside post draw.
15. Determinant (20-1)
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Trainer: Mark Casse
Owner: John C. Oxley
Career record: 3 starts (1 first, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $29,660
Kentucky Derby points: 0
Most recent race: Won a maiden special weight race at Gulfstream Park on March 10
Notable: Determinant was an also-eligible entrant to the Blue Grass but will get into the field with the scratching of Quip.
Quotable: “We’re going to run,” Casse told the BloodHorse. “We want to try him on the dirt and we talked about it and, obviously we wish we weren’t on the outside, but it looks like there is some speed inside of him. We want to give him a try. Mr. Oxley wants to give him a try. And if you’re not in it, you can’t win it.”
