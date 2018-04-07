Good Magic's Blue Grass Stakes win highlights big day of racing at Keeneland
Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion and the 8-5 favorite, waited through a far-turn battle between Flameaway and Arawak before taking control and winning the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
