Monarchos, 2001 Kentucky Derby winner, dies at 18

Monarchos, the 2001 Kentucky Derby winner owned by John C. Oxley, died Saturday morning after undergoing emergency surgery to repair a ruptured intestine, BloodHorse reported. He was 18.
Under jockey Jorge Chavez, Monarchos won the 127th Kentucky Derby by 4 3/4 lengths, at the time the best winning margin since Spend a Buck in 1985. His time of 1:59 4/5 was just two-fifths of a second short of matching Secretariat’s record time in 1973.
He finished sixth in the Preakness — Point Given was the winner by 2 1/4 lengths — and finished third in the Belmont. Point Given also won that day, by 12 1/4 lengths.
Monarchos raced just once more after the 2001 Triple Crown races, finishing third in a 2002 allowance optional claiming race at Gulfstream Park. He stood at stud at Claiborne Farm after his career and later was moved to Nuckols Farm in Midway.
