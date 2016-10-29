Derby champ Nyquist out of Breeders’ Cup Classic with puffy ankle

Doug O’Neill, the trainer for Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist, announced Saturday that the horse will miss next weekend’s Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
O’Neill said Nyquist came out of his most recent work with a “puffy ankle. Though Nyquist is 100 percent sound and X-rays are clean, the timing unfortunately precludes us from the dream of having him run in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in our own backyard.”
Further plans for Nyquist’s racing career are to be announced, O’Neill said.
