Bob Baffert’s unbeaten Mastery makes 3-year-old debut in Saturday’s San Felipe

Recent graded stakes winners Gormley, Mastery and Iliad lead a field of seven 3-year-olds in Saturday’s Grade 2, $400,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park.
The 1 1/16-mile Kentucky Derby prep race will be televised live on TVG. Post time is 5:04 p.m. EST.
The San Felipe, worth 50 Derby points to the winner, is a steppingstone to the Grade 1, $1 million Santa Anita Derby to be contested in April.
Mastery, a Bob Baffert trainee making his 3-year-old debut, is the 6-5 favorite and will be ridden by Mike Smith. Mastery has won all three of his career races, most recently the Grade 1 Cash Call Futurity at Los Alamitos on Dec. 10.
San Felipe Stakes field with morning-line odds
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Term of Art
Baze
O’Neill
20-1
2
Vending Machine
Arroyo, Jr.
Miller
20-1
3
Ann Arbor Eddie
Gutierrez
O’Neill
8-1
4
Mastery
Smith
Baffert
6-5
5
Gormley
Espinoza
Shirreffs
9-5
6
Iliad
Prat
O’Neill
5-2
7
Bluegrass Envy
Radosevich
Creque
50-1
Comments