March 10, 2017 6:31 PM

Bob Baffert’s unbeaten Mastery makes 3-year-old debut in Saturday’s San Felipe

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Recent graded stakes winners Gormley, Mastery and Iliad lead a field of seven 3-year-olds in Saturday’s Grade 2, $400,000 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park.

The 1 1/16-mile Kentucky Derby prep race will be televised live on TVG. Post time is 5:04 p.m. EST.

The San Felipe, worth 50 Derby points to the winner, is a steppingstone to the Grade 1, $1 million Santa Anita Derby to be contested in April.

Mastery, a Bob Baffert trainee making his 3-year-old debut, is the 6-5 favorite and will be ridden by Mike Smith. Mastery has won all three of his career races, most recently the Grade 1 Cash Call Futurity at Los Alamitos on Dec. 10.

San Felipe Stakes field with morning-line odds

PP

Horse

Jockey

Trainer

Odds

1

Term of Art

Baze

O’Neill

20-1

2

Vending Machine

Arroyo, Jr.

Miller

20-1

3

Ann Arbor Eddie

Gutierrez

O’Neill

8-1

4

Mastery

Smith

Baffert

6-5

5

Gormley

Espinoza

Shirreffs

9-5

6

Iliad

Prat

O’Neill

5-2

7

Bluegrass Envy

Radosevich

Creque

50-1

