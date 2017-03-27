Kentucky Derby contenders bunched tightly entering stretch run of prep races

It’s go big or go home time on the road to the Kentucky Derby.
Seven official points races remain before the First Saturday in May. Six of those provide 100 points to the winner, 40 for second place, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.
In other words, the points standings in place today are about to undergo an April shuffle, beginning with the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday.
The following Saturday promises the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park. The final Saturday of points races, April 15, will be highlighted by the Arkansas Derby. Also that day is the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, which offers 10 points to the winner.
Godolphin Stables’ Thunder Snow raced to the top of the Derby leader board Saturday when he won the $2 million, Group 2 UAE Derby on a muddy track in Dubai. Thunder Snow claimed 100 points in winning the 1 3/16 -mile UAE by a head for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.
Quietly biding his time in second place with 64 points is Peacock Racing Stables’ Gunnevera, who stormed to victory by 5 3/4 lengths in the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 4 and has remained at Gulfstream in training for the Florida Derby this weekend.
The rest of the top five are Tapwrit (54), J Boys Echo (53) and Hence (50), the winner of 50 points in Sunday night’s Sunland Derby.
Girvin, No. 8 in the standings with 50 points, was installed over the weekend as the 8-5 favorite for the Louisiana Derby.
McCraken, in 15th position with 20 points, remained atop the NTRA 3-year-old poll this week and continues to prepare at Keeneland for his run in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
Kentucky Derby points standings
Rank
Horse
Points
Owner
Trainer
Stakes earnings
1
Thunder Snow
100
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
$1,621,063
2
Gunnevera
64
Peacock Racing Stables
Antonio Sano
$1,042,800
3
Tapwrit
54
Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners
Todd Pletcher
$295,570
4
J Boys Echo
53
Albaugh Family Stables
Dale Romans
$255,000
5
Hence
50
Calumet Farm
Steve Asmussen
$481,129
6
Malagacy
50
Sumaya U.S. Stables
Todd Pletcher
$540,000
7
Fast and Accurate
50
Kendall E. Hansen
Mike Maker
$320,712
8
Girvin
50
Brad Grady
Joe Sharp
$249,800
9
Practical Joke
34
Klaravich Stables
Chad Brown
$766,000
10
Untrapped
34
Michael Langford
Steve Asmussen
$210,000
11
Classic Empire
32
John C. Oxley
Mark Casse
$1,493,820
12
El Areeb
30
M M G Stables
Cal Lynch
$330,000
13
Gormley
25
Jerry and Ann Moss
John Shirreffs
$284,000
14
State of Honor
22
Conrad Farm
Mark Casse
$119,564
15
McCraken
20
Whitham Thoroughbreds
Ian Wilkes
$285,048
16
Master Plan
20
Al Shaqab Racing, WinStar Farm et al
Todd Pletcher
$214,700
17
Iliad
20
Kaleem Shah
Doug O’Neill
$200,000
18
Sonneteer
20
Calumet Farm
Keith Desormeaux
$186,000
19
Blueridge Traveler
20
Horizon Stables
Kenny McPeek
$95,000
20
Cloud Computing
20
Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence
Chad Brown
$60,000
21
Wild Shot
17
Calumet Farm
Rusty Arnold II
$132,200
22
Guest Suite
15
William S. Farish and Lora Jean Kilroy
Neil Howard
$144,040
23
Petrov
13
Rialto Racing Stables and Southern Spring Stables
Ron Moquett
$195,000
24
Irap
13
Reddam Racing
Doug O’Neill
$144,000
25
Lookin At Lee
12
L and N Racing
Steve Asmussen
$328,600
26
Term of Art
11
Calumet Farm
Doug O’Neill
$119,000
27
One Liner
10
WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF Racing
Todd Pletcher
$300,000
28
Irish War Cry
10
Isabella De Tomaso
Graham Motion
$272,660
29
Mo Town
10
Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Team D
Tony Dutrow
$188,000
30
Three Rules
10
Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Tom Fitzgerald and Roy Geoff
Jose Pinchin
$142,240
31
No Dozing
10
Lael Stables
Arnaud Delacour
$106,500
32
Royal Mo
10
Jerry and Ann Moss
John Shirfeffs
$93,000
33
Convict Pike
10
Ashbrook Farm
Rusty Arnold II
$47,500
34
Local Hero
10
e Five Racing Thoroughbreds
Steve Asmussen
$40,000
35
True Timber
6
Calumet Farm
Kiaran McLaughlin
$74,000
36
Talk Logistics
6
Hardway Stables
Eddie Plesa Jr.
$60,100
37
Bonus Points
5
Three Diamonds Farm
Todd Pletcher
$52,500
38
Action Everyday
5
St. Elias Stable
Todd Pletcher
$15,000
39
American Anthem
4
WinStar Farm, S F Bloodstock and China Horse Club
Bob Baffert
$23,000
40
Warrior’s Club
3
Churchill Downs Racing Club
D. Wayne Lukas
$27,528
41
Rowdy the Warrior
2
Robert H. Zoellner
Donnie Von Hemel
$34,429
42
Takaful
2
Shadwell Stable
Kiaran McLaughlin
$31,500
43
Win With Pride
2
Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
Todd Pletcher
$22,500
44
Midnight Pleasure
1
Ruis Racing
Craig Dollase
$54,000
45
Silver Dust
1
Tom Durant
Randy Morse
$52,000
46
Bobby Abu Dhabi
1
Rockingham Ranch
Peter Miller
$18,000
47
Arklow
1
Donegal Racing
Brad Cox
$12,000
STATUS PENDING
Horses who have accumulated points but have not been nominated to the Triple Crown races:
Conquest Mo Money (20), Hedge Fund (10), Kitten’s Cat (5).
OFF THE TRAIL
Horses who have accumulated points but are sidelined, inactive or appear to be no longer under serious Kentucky Derby consideration:
Mastery (60), Epicharis (40), Not This Time (18), Uncontested (11), Lancaster Bomber (10), Zakaroff (10), Klimt (4), Dangerfield (4), Syndergaard (4), More Power to Him (4), Favorable Outcome (2), Straight Fire (2), Recruiting Ready (2), Tribal Storm (2), Takeoff (2), Sheer Flattery (2), Big Hit (2), Ann Arbor Eddie (1), Big Gray Rocket (1), Honor Thy Father (1), Bird Is the Word (1).
