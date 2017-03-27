Kentucky Derby

March 27, 2017

Kentucky Derby contenders bunched tightly entering stretch run of prep races

Herald-Leader Staff Report

It’s go big or go home time on the road to the Kentucky Derby.

Seven official points races remain before the First Saturday in May. Six of those provide 100 points to the winner, 40 for second place, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.

In other words, the points standings in place today are about to undergo an April shuffle, beginning with the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park and the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in New Orleans on Saturday.

The following Saturday promises the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park. The final Saturday of points races, April 15, will be highlighted by the Arkansas Derby. Also that day is the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland, which offers 10 points to the winner.

Godolphin Stables’ Thunder Snow raced to the top of the Derby leader board Saturday when he won the $2 million, Group 2 UAE Derby on a muddy track in Dubai. Thunder Snow claimed 100 points in winning the 1 3/16 -mile UAE by a head for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Quietly biding his time in second place with 64 points is Peacock Racing Stables’ Gunnevera, who stormed to victory by 5 3/4 lengths in the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 4 and has remained at Gulfstream in training for the Florida Derby this weekend.

The rest of the top five are Tapwrit (54), J Boys Echo (53) and Hence (50), the winner of 50 points in Sunday night’s Sunland Derby.

Girvin, No. 8 in the standings with 50 points, was installed over the weekend as the 8-5 favorite for the Louisiana Derby.

McCraken, in 15th position with 20 points, remained atop the NTRA 3-year-old poll this week and continues to prepare at Keeneland for his run in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Kentucky Derby points standings

Rank

Horse

Points

Owner

Trainer

Stakes earnings

1

Thunder Snow

100

Godolphin

Saeed bin Suroor

$1,621,063

2

Gunnevera

64

Peacock Racing Stables

Antonio Sano

$1,042,800

3

Tapwrit

54

Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners

Todd Pletcher

$295,570

4

J Boys Echo

53

Albaugh Family Stables

Dale Romans

$255,000

5

Hence

50

Calumet Farm

Steve Asmussen

$481,129

6

Malagacy

50

Sumaya U.S. Stables

Todd Pletcher

$540,000

7

Fast and Accurate

50

Kendall E. Hansen

Mike Maker

$320,712

8

Girvin

50

Brad Grady

Joe Sharp

$249,800

9

Practical Joke

34

Klaravich Stables

Chad Brown

$766,000

10

Untrapped

34

Michael Langford

Steve Asmussen

$210,000

11

Classic Empire

32

John C. Oxley

Mark Casse

$1,493,820

12

El Areeb

30

M M G Stables

Cal Lynch

$330,000

13

Gormley

25

Jerry and Ann Moss

John Shirreffs

$284,000

14

State of Honor

22

Conrad Farm

Mark Casse

$119,564

15

McCraken

20

Whitham Thoroughbreds

Ian Wilkes

$285,048

16

Master Plan

20

Al Shaqab Racing, WinStar Farm et al

Todd Pletcher

$214,700

17

Iliad

20

Kaleem Shah

Doug O’Neill

$200,000

18

Sonneteer

20

Calumet Farm

Keith Desormeaux

$186,000

19

Blueridge Traveler

20

Horizon Stables

Kenny McPeek

$95,000

20

Cloud Computing

20

Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence

Chad Brown

$60,000

21

Wild Shot

17

Calumet Farm

Rusty Arnold II

$132,200

22

Guest Suite

15

William S. Farish and Lora Jean Kilroy

Neil Howard

$144,040

23

Petrov

13

Rialto Racing Stables and Southern Spring Stables

Ron Moquett

$195,000

24

Irap

13

Reddam Racing

Doug O’Neill

$144,000

25

Lookin At Lee

12

L and N Racing

Steve Asmussen

$328,600

26

Term of Art

11

Calumet Farm

Doug O’Neill

$119,000

27

One Liner

10

WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and SF Racing

Todd Pletcher

$300,000

28

Irish War Cry

10

Isabella De Tomaso

Graham Motion

$272,660

29

Mo Town

10

Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Team D

Tony Dutrow

$188,000

30

Three Rules

10

Shade Tree Thoroughbreds, Tom Fitzgerald and Roy Geoff

Jose Pinchin

$142,240

31

No Dozing

10

Lael Stables

Arnaud Delacour

$106,500

32

Royal Mo

10

Jerry and Ann Moss

John Shirfeffs

$93,000

33

Convict Pike

10

Ashbrook Farm

Rusty Arnold II

$47,500

34

Local Hero

10

e Five Racing Thoroughbreds

Steve Asmussen

$40,000

35

True Timber

6

Calumet Farm

Kiaran McLaughlin

$74,000

36

Talk Logistics

6

Hardway Stables

Eddie Plesa Jr.

$60,100

37

Bonus Points

5

Three Diamonds Farm

Todd Pletcher

$52,500

38

Action Everyday

5

St. Elias Stable

Todd Pletcher

$15,000

39

American Anthem

4

WinStar Farm, S F Bloodstock and China Horse Club

Bob Baffert

$23,000

40

Warrior’s Club

3

Churchill Downs Racing Club

D. Wayne Lukas

$27,528

41

Rowdy the Warrior

2

Robert H. Zoellner

Donnie Von Hemel

$34,429

42

Takaful

2

Shadwell Stable

Kiaran McLaughlin

$31,500

43

Win With Pride

2

Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable

Todd Pletcher

$22,500

44

Midnight Pleasure

1

Ruis Racing

Craig Dollase

$54,000

45

Silver Dust

1

Tom Durant

Randy Morse

$52,000

46

Bobby Abu Dhabi

1

Rockingham Ranch

Peter Miller

$18,000

47

Arklow

1

Donegal Racing

Brad Cox

$12,000

STATUS PENDING

Horses who have accumulated points but have not been nominated to the Triple Crown races:

Conquest Mo Money (20), Hedge Fund (10), Kitten’s Cat (5).

OFF THE TRAIL

Horses who have accumulated points but are sidelined, inactive or appear to be no longer under serious Kentucky Derby consideration:

Mastery (60), Epicharis (40), Not This Time (18), Uncontested (11), Lancaster Bomber (10), Zakaroff (10), Klimt (4), Dangerfield (4), Syndergaard (4), More Power to Him (4), Favorable Outcome (2), Straight Fire (2), Recruiting Ready (2), Tribal Storm (2), Takeoff (2), Sheer Flattery (2), Big Hit (2), Ann Arbor Eddie (1), Big Gray Rocket (1), Honor Thy Father (1), Bird Is the Word (1).

