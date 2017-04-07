Prep races at Aqueduct, Santa Anita add to Kentucky Derby drama on Saturday

Trainer Chad Brown thinks he might have the right horse at the right time in the Wood Memorial, one of three major prep races Saturday on the road to the Kentucky Derby.
Brown will send forth the lightly raced 5-2 second choice Cloud Computing at Aqueduct. Cloud Computing, who ran second in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes in his most recent race March 4, will be making only his third career start.
“He would definitely have to be bucking history,” Brown said. “But this horse is so talented, and he deserves a chance to put himself in the conversation.
“It’s an ever-changing sport. Things change over time. Sometimes horses get on a conventional path to big races. I’m patient by nature with horses. He comes into the Wood off of five weeks rest. It looks like there is enough speed on paper to create an honest race. Cloud Computing will have to run his career best to win, but we have a horse coming in the right way.”
Todd Pletcher’s Battalion Runner, making just his fourth career start and his debut against stakes competition, is the 2-1 favorite in the eight-horse Wood. Pletcher, who also will saddle Bonus Points (20-1) in the Wood, already has five horses with 20 or more Kentucky Derby points: Always Dreaming (100), Tapwrit (54), Malagacy (50), Patch (40) and Master Plan (20). Tapwrit is the 5-2 second choice in Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
All three of Saturday’s Derby preps award 100 points to the winner, 40 for second place, 20 for third and 10 for fourth.
Two horses in the 1 1/8 -mile Wood who look to restore lost luster are Grade 2 Holy Bull Stakes winner Irish War Cry (7-2) and Mo Town (6-1), who won the Grade 2 Remsen last fall and is the only horse entered with a victory on Aqueduct’s main track.
Santa Anita Derby up for grabs
Iliad is the morning-line favorite at 7-2 for Saturday’s $1 million Santa Anita Derby, but the Doug O’Neill trainee seems to have struck fear in no one. Even O’Neill has three other horses in the field of 13 — Term of Art (12-1), So Conflated (15-1) and Milton Freewater (30-1).
Last time out, Iliad ran second to Mastery, the Bob Baffert colt who pulled up post-race with a fractured leg.
The injury ended Mastery’s Kentucky Derby trail but not Baffert’s hopes. The Hall of Fame trainer will start Reach the World (5-1), American Anthem (5-1) and Irish Freedom (20-1) in the Santa Anita Derby. John Shirreffs will saddle a pair in Gormley (9-2) and Royal Mo (10-1).
“I think if Mastery was running in it, Iliad would have run for sure, but the other three might have taken a different route,” O’Neill told the Los Angeles Times of his contingent. “(What happened to Mastery) opened up the door to a lot of horses that they thought could have some success on Saturday.”
Saturday’s Kentucky Derby prep races
Wood Memorial
Where: Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park, N.Y.
Post time: 5:52 p.m. EDT
TV: NBC Sports Network
Purse: $750,000
Favorite: Battalion Runner (2-1)
SANTA ANITA DERBY
Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.
Post time: 7:12 p.m. EDT
TV: NBC Sports Network
Purse: $1 million
Favorite: Iliad (7-2)
Wood Memorial field
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Glennrichment
Kendrick Carmouche
Rudy Rodriguez
15-1
2
Mo Town
Javier Castellano
Anthony Dutrow
6-1
3
Battalion Runner
John Velazquez
Todd Pletcher
2-1
4
Bonus Points
Luis Saez
Todd Pletcher
20-1
5
True Timber
Paco Lopez
Kiaran McLaughlin
12-1
6
Stretch’s Stone
Manuel Franco
Bruce Levine
15-1
7
Cloud Computing
Irad Ortiz Jr.
Chad Brown
5-2
8
Irish War Cry
Rajiv Maragh
Graham Motion
7-2
Santa Anita Derby field
PP
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Odds
1
Term of Art
Tyler Baze
Doug O'Neill
12-1
2
Reach the World
Mike Smith
Bob Baffert
5-1
3
Battle of Midway
Corey Nakatani
Jerry Hollendorfer
5-1
4
Comma Sister
Israel Ocampo
George Papaprodromou
50-1
5
So Conflated
Mario Gutierrez
Doug O'Neill
15-1
6
American Anthem
Martin Garcia
Bob Baffert
5-1
7
Kimbear
Joe Talamo
J. Eric Kruljac
12-1
8
Gormley
Victor Espinoza
John Shirreffs
9-2
9
Iliad
Flavien Prat
Doug O'Neill
7-2
10
Milton Freewater
Tiago Josue Pereira
Doug O'Neill
30-1
11
Irish Freedom
Rafael Bejarano
Bob Baffert
20-1
12
Midnight Pleasure
Jamie Theriot
Mick Ruis
30-1
13
Royal Mo
Gary Stevens
John Shirreffs
10-1
