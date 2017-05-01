Where and when this year’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born

For horses entered in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, it’s not just where you finish, it’s where you started.
Sixteen of this year’s contenders were born in the Bluegrass region. Here’s a rundown of the farms that fostered Saturday’s runners.
Always Dreaming
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Dallas, Texas
Jockey: John Velazquez, Carolina, Puerto Rico
Owner: Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Teresa Viola Racing Stables et al.
Breeder: Santa Rosa Partners, California
Sire: Bodemeister
Dam: Above Perfection
Foaled: Feb. 25, 2014, at Dromoland Farm, 3601 Spurr Road, Lexington
Battle of Midway
Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer, Akron, Ohio
Jockey: Flavien Prat, Melun, France
Owner: Fox Hill Farms
Breeder: Thor-Bred Stables
Sire: Smart Strike
Dam: Rigoletta
Foaled: Jan. 30, 2014, at Chesapeake Farm, 1455 Walnut Hill Road, Lexington
Classic Empire
Trainer: Mark Casse, Indianapolis
Jockey: Julien Leparoux, Senlis, France
Owner: John C. Oxley, Tulsa, Okla.
Breeder: Steven and Brandi Nicholson
Sire: Pioneerof the Nile
Dam: Sambuca Classica
Foaled: March 21, 2014, at Silver Fern Farm, 2835 McCowans Ferry Road, Versailles
Fast and Accurate
Trainer: Mike Maker, Garden City, Mich.
Jockey: Channing Hill, Grand Island, Neb.
Owner: Kendall E. Hansen, Florence, Ky.
Breeder: John R. Penn
Sire: Hansen
Dam: It’s Heidi’s Dance
Foaled: March 27, 2014, in Pennsylvania
Girvin
Trainer: Joe Sharp, Charles Town, W.Va.
Jockey: Mike Smith, Roswell, N.M.
Owner: Brad Grady, Grandview, Texas
Breeder: Bob Austin and John Witte
Sire: Tale of Ekati
Dam: Catch the Moon
Foaled: March 31, 2014, at Little River Farm (now doing business under new name and owner) 200 Carpenter Pike, Versailles
Gormley
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
Jockey: Victor Espinoza, Tulancingo, Mexico
Owner: Jerry and Ann Moss, New York
Breeder: Castleton Lyons and Kilboy Estate
Sire: Malibu Moon
Dam: Race to Urge
Foaled: March 20, 2014, at Castleton Lyons, 2469 Ironworks Pike, Lexington
Gunnevera
Trainer: Antonio Sano, Venezuela
Jockey: Javier Castellano, Maracaibo, Venezuela
Breeder: Brandywine Farm & Stephen Upchurch
Owner: Peacock Racing Stables (Solomon Del-Valle, et al)
Sire: Dialed In
Dam: Unbridled Rage
Foaled: Feb. 28, 2014, at Brandywine Farm, 751 Jackstown Road, Paris
Hence
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Gettysburg, S.D.
Jockey: Florent Geroux, Argentan, Normandy, France
Owner: Calumet Farm
Breeder: Calumet Farm
Sire: Street Boss
Dam: Floating Island
Foaled: March 28, 2014, at Calumet Farm, 3301 Versailles Road, Lexington
Irap
Trainer: Doug O’Neill, Dearborn, Mich.
Jockey: Mario Gutierrez, Veracruz, Mexico
Owner: J. Paul Reddam, California, via Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Breeder: Aaron and Marie Jones
Sire: Tiznow
Dam: Silken Cat
Foaled: Feb. 11, 2014, at Taylor Made Farm, 2765 Union Mill Road, Nicholasville
Irish War Cry
Trainer: Graham Motion, Cambridge, England
Jockey: Rajiv Maragh, Jamaica
Owner: Isabelle de Tomaso, Red Bank, N.J.
Breeder: Isabelle de Tomaso
Sire: Curlin
Dam: Irish Sovereign
Foaled: May 2, 2014, at Overbrook Farm, Colts Neck, N.J.
J Boys Echo
Trainer: Dale Romans, Louisville
Jockey: Luis Saez, Panama City, Panama
Owner: Albaugh Family Stable
Breeder: Betz/Blackburn/J. Betz/Ramsby/CNHHNK
Sire: Mineshaft
Dam: Letgomyecho
Foaled: April 21, 2014, at Betz Thoroughbreds, 4001 Mount Horeb Pike, Lexington
Lookin at Lee
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Gettysburg, S.D.
Jockey: Corey Lanerie, Lafayette, La.
Owner: L and N Racing
Breeder: Ray Hansen
Sire: Lookin at Lucky
Dam: Langara Lass
Foaled: March 7, 2014, at Pennland Farm, 363 Harrods Creek Road, Paris
McCraken
Trainer: Ian Wilkes, Muswellbrook, Australia
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr., Lafayette, La.
Owner: Whitham Thoroughbreds
Breeder: Whitham Thoroughbreds
Sire: Ghostzapper
Dam: Ivory Empress
Foaled: April 13, 2014, at Maple Lane Farm, 1335 Harp-Innis Road, Lexington
Patch
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Dallas, Texas
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, Davie, Fla.
Owner: Calumet Farm
Breeder: Calumet Farm
Sire: Union Rags
Dam: Windyindy
Foaled: March 18, 2014, at Calumet Farm, 3301 Versailles Road, Lexington
Practical Joke
Trainer: Chad Brown, Mechanicville, N.Y.
Jockey: Joel Rosario, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc. and William H. Lawrence
Breeder: Whispering Oaks
Sire: Into Mischief
Dam: Halo Humor
Foaled: April 15, 2014, at Whispering Oaks Farm, 487 Cynthiana Road, Paris
Sonneteer
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux, Maurice, La.
Owner: Calumet Farm
Breeder: Calumet Farm
Sire: Midnight Lute
Dam: Ours
Foaled: March 1, 2014, at Calumet Farm, 3301 Versailles Road, Lexington
State of Honor
Trainer: Mark Casse, Indianapolis
Jockey: Jose Lezcano, Chiriqui, Panama
Owner: Conrad Farms, Ontario
Breeder: Manfred Conrad and Penny Conrad
Sire: To Honor and Serve
Dam: State Cup
Foaled: Feb. 25, 2014, at Conrad Farms, Ontario
Tapwrit
Trainer: Todd Pletcher, Dallas, Texas
Jockey: Jose Ortiz, Puerto Rico
Owner: Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Robert V. LaPenta
Breeder: My Meadowview LLC
Sire: Tapit
Dam: Appealing Zophie
Foaled: March 28, 2014, at Denali Stud, 1700 Georgetown Road, Paris
Thunder Snow
Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor, Dubai, U.A.E.
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon, Schaerbeek, Belgium
Owner: Godolphin Racing
Breeder: Darley
Sire: Helmet
Dam: Eastern Joy
Foaled: March 24, 2014, at Woodpark Stud in Ireland
Untrapped
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, Gettysburg, S.D.
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr., Chorio, Panama
Owner: Michael Langford
Breeder: Indian Creek and Jonathan Sheppard
Sire: Trappe Shot
Dam: Exit Three
Foaled: April 19, 2014, at Indian Creek, 893 Redmon Road, Paris
