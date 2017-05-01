Kentucky Derby contender hits the pool as rivals take to the track

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Mohamed Bamba talks about his reputation as a 'different kind of recruit' Pause 2:07 Asmussen's trio of Derby contenders loving life at Churchill 1:51 Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken 1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green 1:01 McConnell speaks about miner's health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 0:45 Commonwealth Stadium renamed Kroger Field 0:19 Investigators, including K9 police dogs, patrol Transy campus after stabbing 1:24 'Don't waste your life:' She overcame homelessness, blindness to get college degree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Trainer Steve Asmussen says Hence, Lookin at Lee and Untrapped have not missed a beat since arriving in Louisville. Jonathan Palmer photo@jonathanpalmer.net