Kentucky Derby

May 02, 2017 1:21 PM

Trio of dominating fillies heads field for Friday’s Kentucky Oaks

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The top three betting choices in the 143rd Kentucky Oaks come into Friday’s $1 million race at Churchill Downs as dominant contenders.

Paradise Woods, trained by Richard Mandella and ridden by Flavien Pratt was installed Tuesday as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a full field of 14 for the 1  1/8 -mile race for 3-year-old fillies.

Paradise Woods, who drew the No. 4 post for the Kentucky Oaks, won the Grade 1 Santa Anita Oaks by 11  3/4 lengths in her most recent start, which was also her stakes debut.

Miss Sky Warrior (9-2) will break from post position 10. She has won her past five starts, four of those in graded stakes. Miss Sky Warrior is the only filly in the field to have won at the Oaks distance of 9 furlongs, that coming in her most recent start in the Grade 2 Gazelle, which she won by 13 lengths.

Co-third choice Farrell (5-1) has won her past four starts, including three Grade 2 wins: the Fair Grounds Oaks and Rachel Alexandra Stakes at Fair Grounds and the Golden Rod Stakes at Churchill. She will break from post position seven.

In addition to Paradise Woods, two other Grade 1 winners are in the Kentucky Oaks field: Abel Tasman (5-1) and Sailor’s Valentine (30-1). Sailor’s Valentine, trained by Eddie Kenneally and ridden by Corey Lanerie out of post position eight, won the Grade 1 Central Ashland Stakes at Keeneland in her most recent start on April 8.

Should any Oaks contenders drop out, Summer Luck was entered as an also-eligible.

Kentucky Oaks

When: 6:12 p.m. Friday (Race 11)

Where: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC Sports Network

Purse: $1 million (Grade 1)

Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)

For: 3-year-old fillies

The field

PP

Horse

Jockey

Trainer

Odds

1

Ever So Clever

Luis Contreras

Steve Asmussen

20-1

2

Lockdown

Jose Ortiz

Bill Mott

20-1

3

Mopotism

Mario Gutierrez

Doug O’Neill

20-1

4

Paradise Woods

Flavien Prat

Richard Mandella

5-2

5

Jordan’s Henny

Joe Rocco Jr.

Michael Tomlinson

30-1

6

Vexatious

Kent Desormeaux

Neil Drysdale

20-1

7

Farrell

Channing Hill

Wayne Catalano

5-1

8

Sailor’s Valentine

Corey Lanerie

Eddie Kenneally

30-1

9

Wicked Lick

Brian Hernandez Jr.

Brendan Walsh

30-1

10

Miss Sky Warrior

Paco Lopez

Kelly Breen

9-2

11

Tequilita

Luis Saez

Michael Matz

20-1

12

Daddys Lil Darling

Julien Leparoux

Ken McPeek

20-1

13

Abel Tasman

Mike Smith

Bob Baffert

5-1

14

Salty

Joel Rosario

Mark Casse

6-1

Also eligible

15

Summer Luck

Javier Castellano

Mark Casse

30-1

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats?

Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats? 3:02

Coming soon: What happens when you use 28 GoPros to photograph Derby hats?

Which horses are at Churchill and how they look on Tuesday of Derby week 2:17

Which horses are at Churchill and how they look on Tuesday of Derby week
Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken 1:51

Trainer: Churchill Downs is home for Derby contender McCraken

View More Video

Sports Videos