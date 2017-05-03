Classic Empire the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Here is the full field with odds.

Classic Empire, who will break from post position 14 was established Wednesday as the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
The 2-year-old champion and winner of the Arkansas Derby is trained by Mark Casse and will have Julien Leparoux up.
Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming and Sam F. Davis winner McCraken were picked as the co-second choices at 5-1 odds. McCraken, trained by Ian Wilkes, finished third in his last start, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
The dreaded inside-most post position — from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986 — went to Lookin At Lee.
The one post position that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 38 attempts is No. 17. That spot went to Irish War Cry. Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia was unperturbed by the unlucky post, placing 6-1 odds on the New Jersey-born colt many believe could be poised for a winning Derby run.
The outside-most post position, No. 20, went to Patch, the one-eyed horse.
Irap, winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, will race from post position No. 9 at odds of 20-1. Irap is trained by Doug O’Neill, who won last year’s Kentucky Derby with Nyquist.
Kentucky Derby week
At Churchill Downs in Louisville
Friday
6:12 p.m.: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports Network)
Saturday
6:46 p.m.: Kentucky Derby (NBC-18)
2017 KENTUCKY DERBY FIELD
No.
Horse
Owner
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Lookin At Lee
L and N Racing
Steve Asmussen
Corey Lanerie
20-1
2
Thunder Snow
Godolphin
Saeed bin Suroor
Christophe Soumillon
20-1
3
Fast and Accurate
Kendall E.Hansen
Michael Maker
Channing Hill
50-1
4
Untrapped
Michael Langford
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
30-1
5
Always Dreaming
Brooklyn Boyz Stables
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-1
6
State of Honor
Conrad Farms
Mark Casse
Jose Lezcano
30-1
7
Girvin
Brad Grady
Joe Sharp
Mike Smith
15-1
8
Hence
Calumet Farm
Steve Asmussen
Florent Geroux
15-1
9
Irap
Reddam Racing
Doug O’Neill
Mario Gutierrez
20-1
10
Gunnevera
Peacock Stables
Antonio Sano
Javier Castellano
15-1
11
Battle of Midway
Fox Hill Farms
Jerry Hollendorfer
Flavien Prat
30-1
12
Sonneteer
Calumet Farm
Keith Desormeaux
Kent Desormeaux
50-1
13
J Boys Echo
Albaugh Family Stables
Dale Romans
Luis Saez
20-1
14
Classic Empire
John C. Oxley
Mark Casse
Julien Leparoux
4-1
15
McCraken
Whitham Thoroughbreds
Ian Wilkes
Brian Hernandez Jr.
5-1
16
Tapwrit
Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Robert V. LaPenta
Todd Pletcher
Jose Ortiz
20-1
17
Irish War Cry
Isabelle de Tomaso
Graham Motion
Rajiv Maragh
6-1
18
Gormley
Jerry and Ann Moss
John Shirreffs
Victor Espinoza
15-1
19
Practical Joke
Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence
Chad Brown
Joel Rosario
20-1
20
Patch
Calumet Farm
Todd Pletcher
Tyler Gaffalione
30-1
Also eligible
21
Royal Mo
Brandywine Farm
John Shirreffs
Gary Stevens
20-1
22
Master Plan
Al Shaqab Racing, Winstar Farm and China Horse Club
Todd Pletcher
TBA
50-1
Note: Royal Mo and Master Plan are “also eligible” horses who get into the Derby only if another horse scratches before 9 a.m. Friday. Royal Mo would get in first, then Master Plan if a second horse scratches.
