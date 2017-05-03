Kentucky Derby

May 03, 2017 11:43 AM

Classic Empire the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Here is the full field with odds.

By Jared Peck

Classic Empire, who will break from post position 14 was established Wednesday as the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The 2-year-old champion and winner of the Arkansas Derby is trained by Mark Casse and will have Julien Leparoux up.

Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming and Sam F. Davis winner McCraken were picked as the co-second choices at 5-1 odds. McCraken, trained by Ian Wilkes, finished third in his last start, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The dreaded inside-most post position — from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986 — went to Lookin At Lee.

The one post position that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 38 attempts is No. 17. That spot went to Irish War Cry. Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia was unperturbed by the unlucky post, placing 6-1 odds on the New Jersey-born colt many believe could be poised for a winning Derby run.

The outside-most post position, No. 20, went to Patch, the one-eyed horse.

Irap, winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, will race from post position No. 9 at odds of 20-1. Irap is trained by Doug O’Neill, who won last year’s Kentucky Derby with Nyquist.

Kentucky Derby week

At Churchill Downs in Louisville

Friday

6:12 p.m.: Kentucky Oaks (NBC Sports Network)

Saturday

6:46 p.m.: Kentucky Derby (NBC-18)

2017 KENTUCKY DERBY FIELD

No.

Horse

Owner

Trainer

Jockey

Odds

1

Lookin At Lee

L and N Racing

Steve Asmussen

Corey Lanerie

20-1

2

Thunder Snow

Godolphin

Saeed bin Suroor

Christophe Soumillon

20-1

3

Fast and Accurate

Kendall E.Hansen

Michael Maker

Channing Hill

50-1

4

Untrapped

Michael Langford

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

30-1

5

Always Dreaming

Brooklyn Boyz Stables

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-1

6

State of Honor

Conrad Farms

Mark Casse

Jose Lezcano

30-1

7

Girvin

Brad Grady

Joe Sharp

Mike Smith

15-1

8

Hence

Calumet Farm

Steve Asmussen

Florent Geroux

15-1

9

Irap

Reddam Racing

Doug O’Neill

Mario Gutierrez

20-1

10

Gunnevera

Peacock Stables

Antonio Sano

Javier Castellano

15-1

11

Battle of Midway

Fox Hill Farms

Jerry Hollendorfer

Flavien Prat

30-1

12

Sonneteer

Calumet Farm

Keith Desormeaux

Kent Desormeaux

50-1

13

J Boys Echo

Albaugh Family Stables

Dale Romans

Luis Saez

20-1

14

Classic Empire

John C. Oxley

Mark Casse

Julien Leparoux

4-1

15

McCraken

Whitham Thoroughbreds

Ian Wilkes

Brian Hernandez Jr.

5-1

16

Tapwrit

Bridlewood Farm, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Robert V. LaPenta

Todd Pletcher

Jose Ortiz

20-1

17

Irish War Cry

Isabelle de Tomaso

Graham Motion

Rajiv Maragh

6-1

18

Gormley

Jerry and Ann Moss

John Shirreffs

Victor Espinoza

15-1

19

Practical Joke

Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence

Chad Brown

Joel Rosario

20-1

20

Patch

Calumet Farm

Todd Pletcher

Tyler Gaffalione

30-1

Also eligible

21

Royal Mo

Brandywine Farm

John Shirreffs

Gary Stevens

20-1

22

Master Plan

Al Shaqab Racing, Winstar Farm and China Horse Club

Todd Pletcher

TBA

50-1

Note: Royal Mo and Master Plan are “also eligible” horses who get into the Derby only if another horse scratches before 9 a.m. Friday. Royal Mo would get in first, then Master Plan if a second horse scratches.

