Classic Empire the favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Here is the full field with odds.

Classic Empire, who will break from post position 14 was established Wednesday as the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The 2-year-old champion and winner of the Arkansas Derby is trained by Mark Casse and will have Julien Leparoux up.

Florida Derby winner Always Dreaming and Sam F. Davis winner McCraken were picked as the co-second choices at 5-1 odds. McCraken, trained by Ian Wilkes, finished third in his last start, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The dreaded inside-most post position — from which no horse has won the Kentucky Derby since Ferdinand in 1986 — went to Lookin At Lee.

The one post position that has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner in 38 attempts is No. 17. That spot went to Irish War Cry. Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia was unperturbed by the unlucky post, placing 6-1 odds on the New Jersey-born colt many believe could be poised for a winning Derby run.

The outside-most post position, No. 20, went to Patch, the one-eyed horse.

Irap, winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, will race from post position No. 9 at odds of 20-1. Irap is trained by Doug O’Neill, who won last year’s Kentucky Derby with Nyquist.

More to come on Kentucky.com and in Thursday’s Lexington Herald-Leader.