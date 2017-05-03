Tom Hammond’s ‘My Kentucky Home’ celebrates commonwealth during Derby Week

Viewers who have NBC Sports Network have three more chances this week to catch Lexington native Tom Hammond’s 30-minute special “My Kentucky Home,” in which the veteran television sports broadcaster examines how the commonwealth became the epicenter of Thoroughbred racing.
The show will be broadcast Thursday at 3:30 p.m. It will also be on twice Friday, the first time as part of NBCSN’s coverage of the Kentucky Oaks and the second time that evening following the telecast of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.
Hammond, who will turn 73 on May 10, was longtime host of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage. He has stepped aside from that role this year and will be replaced by Mike Tirico.
“I had a great time putting together “My Kentucky Home,” and I hope viewers will understand why I think this is a special place,” Hammond said in an NBC news release. “As I embark on a less demanding schedule at NBC, I can rest assured that the coverage of Thoroughbred racing is in good hands. That sport is very close to my heart, so I am pleased that Mike, a highly accomplished professional, will assume the role as leader of the superb NBC horse racing team. I wish them all the best going forward.”
