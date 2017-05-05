Updated odds for the 2017 Kentucky Derby: Noon Friday

The 143rd Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go to post at 6:46 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
We’re updating the odds for the race throughout the day Friday and Saturday.
Check back here for the most recent changes.
As of noon Friday, Always Dreaming (9-2) had overtaken Classic Empire (5-1) as the race favorite.
Updated odds as of noon Friday for the 143rd Kentucky Derby
No.
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Lookin At Lee
Steve Asmussen
Corey Lanerie
25-1
2
Thunder Snow
Saeed bin Suroor
Christophe Soumillon
17-1
3
Fast and Accurate
Michael Maker
Channing Hill
34-1
4
Untrapped
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
88-1
5
Always Dreaming
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
9-2
6
State of Honor
Mark Casse
Jose Lezcano
65-1
7
Girvin
Joe Sharp
Mike Smith
20-1
8
Hence
Steve Asmussen
Florent Geroux
15-1
9
Irap
Doug O’Neill
Mario Gutierrez
41-1
10
Gunnevera
Antonio Sano
Javier Castellano
9-1
11
Battle of Midway
Jerry Hollendorfer
Flavien Prat
45-1
12
Sonneteer
Keith Desormeaux
Kent Desormeaux
37-1
13
J Boys Echo
Dale Romans
Luis Saez
44-1
14
Classic Empire
Mark Casse
Julien Leparoux
5-1
15
McCraken
Ian Wilkes
Brian Hernandez Jr.
5-1
16
Tapwrit
Todd Pletcher
Jose Ortiz
38-1
17
Irish War Cry
Graham Motion
Rajiv Maragh
6-1
18
Gormley
John Shirreffs
Victor Espinoza
27-1
19
Practical Joke
Chad Brown
Joel Rosario
30-1
20
Patch
Todd Pletcher
Tyler Gaffalione
15-1
Original morning-line odds for the 143rd Kentucky Derby
No.
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Lookin At Lee
Steve Asmussen
Corey Lanerie
20-1
2
Thunder Snow
Saeed bin Suroor
Christophe Soumillon
20-1
3
Fast and Accurate
Michael Maker
Channing Hill
50-1
4
Untrapped
Steve Asmussen
Ricardo Santana Jr.
30-1
5
Always Dreaming
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-1
6
State of Honor
Mark Casse
Jose Lezcano
30-1
7
Girvin
Joe Sharp
Mike Smith
15-1
8
Hence
Steve Asmussen
Florent Geroux
15-1
9
Irap
Doug O’Neill
Mario Gutierrez
20-1
10
Gunnevera
Antonio Sano
Javier Castellano
15-1
11
Battle of Midway
Jerry Hollendorfer
Flavien Prat
30-1
12
Sonneteer
Keith Desormeaux
Kent Desormeaux
50-1
13
J Boys Echo
Dale Romans
Luis Saez
20-1
14
Classic Empire
Mark Casse
Julien Leparoux
4-1
15
McCraken
Ian Wilkes
Brian Hernandez Jr.
5-1
16
Tapwrit
Todd Pletcher
Jose Ortiz
20-1
17
Irish War Cry
Graham Motion
Rajiv Maragh
6-1
18
Gormley
John Shirreffs
Victor Espinoza
15-1
19
Practical Joke
Chad Brown
Joel Rosario
20-1
20
Patch
Todd Pletcher
Tyler Gaffalione
30-1
Also eligible
21
Royal Mo
John Shirreffs
Gary Stevens
20-1
22
Master Plan
Todd Pletcher
TBA
50-1
Note: Royal Mo and Master Plan were “also-eligible” horses who could have gotten into the Derby if other horses had scratched before 9 a.m. Friday.
Comments