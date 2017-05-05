Updated odds for the 2017 Kentucky Derby: Noon Friday

Kentucky Derby

The 143rd Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go to post at 6:46 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

As of noon Friday, Always Dreaming (9-2) had overtaken Classic Empire (5-1) as the race favorite.

No.

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Odds

1

Lookin At Lee

Steve Asmussen

Corey Lanerie

25-1

2

Thunder Snow

Saeed bin Suroor

Christophe Soumillon

17-1

3

Fast and Accurate

Michael Maker

Channing Hill

34-1

4

Untrapped

Steve Asmussen

Ricardo Santana Jr.

88-1

5

Always Dreaming

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

9-2

6

State of Honor

Mark Casse

Jose Lezcano

65-1

7

Girvin

Joe Sharp

Mike Smith

20-1

8

Hence

Steve Asmussen

Florent Geroux

15-1

9

Irap

Doug O’Neill

Mario Gutierrez

41-1

10

Gunnevera

Antonio Sano

Javier Castellano

9-1

11

Battle of Midway

Jerry Hollendorfer

Flavien Prat

45-1

12

Sonneteer

Keith Desormeaux

Kent Desormeaux

37-1

13

J Boys Echo

Dale Romans

Luis Saez

44-1

14

Classic Empire

Mark Casse

Julien Leparoux

5-1

15

McCraken

Ian Wilkes

Brian Hernandez Jr.

5-1

16

Tapwrit

Todd Pletcher

Jose Ortiz

38-1

17

Irish War Cry

Graham Motion

Rajiv Maragh

6-1

18

Gormley

John Shirreffs

Victor Espinoza

27-1

19

Practical Joke

Chad Brown

Joel Rosario

30-1

20

Patch

Todd Pletcher

Tyler Gaffalione

15-1

Note: Royal Mo and Master Plan were “also-eligible” horses who could have gotten into the Derby if other horses had scratched before 9 a.m. Friday.

