Where to bet, when to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

What you need to know, whether you’re heading to Churchill Downs, betting in Lexington or watching on TV:
IF YOU GO
General admission: $80 (gets you in the infield)
Gates open: 8 a.m.
First post time: 10:30 a.m.
Derby post time: 6:46 p.m.
Weather forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times, most persistently in the morning and early afternoon. High near 60 degrees. At Derby post time, the chance of rain is less than 40 percent.
Parking: All spots at the track were sold in advance. Nearby parking is available at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium ($20) and the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center ($8). Miller Transportation offers round-trip shuttle service: $15 from stadium, $15 from exposition center, $30 from downtown.
What you can bring: Amid a weather forecast calling for cold and rain, it’s important to note that umbrellas are not allowed at Churchill Downs but blankets are. Other banned items of note include coolers, backpacks, alcoholic beverages, tents, laptop computers, selfie sticks and animals (except service animals). Visit KentuckyDerby.com to view a complete list of items that are permitted or banned.
The crowd: Even if it rains, you won’t be lonely. The two biggest crowds in Derby history attended the last two years — 170,513 in 2015 and 167,227 last year.
The national anthem: Harry Connick Jr.
BROADCAST COVERAGE
WLEX-18 and NBC: 8:30 a.m.-Noon and 2:30-7:20 p.m.
NBC Sports Network: Noon-2:30 p.m.
Horse Racing Radio Network: The Derby will be broadcast on WLXO-96.1 FM. Pre-race coverage and undercard races available on Sirius 93, XM 93 or at horseracingradio.net.
TVG: Coverage throughout the day
ONLINE COVERAGE
Twitter: Follow our main Herald-Leader accounts and our entire reporting team for coverage.
Facebook: Kentucky.com and KentuckySports.com
NBC Sports: Live stream available at nbcsports.com/live
WAGERING LOCATIONS
Keeneland
4201 Versailles Road, Lexington
General admission: $5, free for ages 12 and under
Drive-through opens: 7 a.m.
Gates open: 9 a.m.
Grandstand mutuel windows open: 10 a.m.
Activities: Live music, food, Derby hat contest
Information: (859) 254-3412; www.keeneland.com
Red Mile
1200 Red Mile Road, Lexington
Admission: Free
Gates open: 9 a.m.
Mutuel windows open: 10 a.m.
Information: (859) 255-0752; RedMileKy.com
Turfway Park
7500 Turfway Rd., Florence, one hour north of Lexington. From I-75, take Exit 182 ( Turfway Road).
Admission: Free
Gates open: 9 a.m.
Activities: Live music, food, Derby hat contest
Information: (859) 371-0200 or 1-800-733-0200; Turfway.com
Kentucky Horse Park
There will be no Derby betting available at the Kentucky Horse Park this year.
FAST FACTS
Winning connections: Nyquist won the 2016 Kentucky Derby, ridden by Mario Gutierrez, trained by Doug O’Neill and owned by Reddam Racing. The same connections will run Irap in Saturday’s Derby.
Chasing the greats: Kent Desormeaux (Sonneteer) and Victor Espinoza (Gormley) are seeking their fourth Derby wins. They’re chasing all-time leaders Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack with five wins each, and Bill Shoemaker with four.
Where’s Bob? Trainer Bob Baffert has won four Kentucky Derbys but won’t win this one. His best hope, Mastery, was injured in winning the San Felipe Stakes in March.
Other races: The Derby is the 12th of 14 races at Churchill on Saturday. Six consecutive graded stakes precede the big race.
Wet weather: The Kentucky Derby has taken place on a track labeled “sloppy” only seven times in its 142 previous runnings. Four of those have happened this century — 2013, 2010, 2009 and 2004.
