Connick Jr. reveals plans for Kentucky Derby national anthem

Grammy and Emmy award-winning entertainment Harry Connick Jr. will play it straight Saturday when he sings the national anthem Saturday at Churchill Downs.
The jazzman, actor and former "American Idol" judge will perform the anthem in the Derby Winner's Circle. His performance before more than 160,000 fans will be broadcast live as part of NBC's coverage of the 143rd running of the Derby.
Connick, who has performed the anthem at the Super Bowl and World Series, said it will be his first time at the Derby.
"I've played in front of some pretty big crowds, but I'm sure this one will be one of the best," he said of his Churchill Downs gig.
Churchill's invitation was popular with another member of his family.
