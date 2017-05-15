Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming gets rambunctious

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:32 How Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby Pause 3:55 A glimpse at U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 0:37 Student chose Alice Lloyd College to 'graduate with as little debt as possible' 1:11 Milestones in the 44-year history of Commonwealth Stadium 1:01 McConnell speaks about miners' health benefits on U.S. Senate floor 4:04 The Immunization Baby Book 1:01 Paris Crawfish Festival races 0:50 A New Song in the Bluegrass 2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU 1:53 Cal to Bam: "Go." Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, Always Dreaming covered the 1 1/4 miles on a wet-fast track in 2:03.59. Video shows the entire race. NBC/Churchill Downs