Thunder Snow with Christophe Soumillon up, blue cap and silks, bucked after coming out of the starting gate in the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs May 6, 2017. Katie Decker

Kentucky Derby

May 23, 2017 11:05 AM

Hard luck Kentucky Derby contender Thunder Snow returns to racing Saturday

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Thunder Snow, the horse who pulled up shortly after the start of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 will make his return to the track this weekend.

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor told the Dubai Racing Channel on Tuesday that the 3-year-old colt will run in the Irish 2000 Guineas at Curragh Racecourse in Ireland on Saturday.

The Irish 2000 Guineas is a Group 1 race on turf for 3-year-old colts and fillies over 1 mile.

Thunder Snow, who won the UAE Derby in Dubai in March to gain entry into the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, is expected to face eight challengers Saturday.

Interestingly, that field is headed by expected favorite Churchill.

Thunder Snow, an Irish-bred colt who went off at 16-1 odds at Churchill Downs, broke a step slow out of the starting gate on Kentucky Derby Day, then reared up, almost throwing jockey Christophe Soumillon from his mount. Soumillon quickly regained control and pulled up Thunder Snow a few seconds later. Thunder Snow was corralled almost immediately by an outrider and jogged along the rail as the other 19 contenders in the race headed into the first turn.

Dr. Keith Latson, the on-call veterinarian at Churchill Downs, said after the race that Thunder Snow galloped “very comfortably” back to the paddock area after his rough start.

There, he was examined by Dr. Jennifer Kaak.

“She found no injuries on the leg,” Latson said. “So the horse was allowed to walk back to the barn under his own power, and he did so comfortably.”

Thunder Snow’s trainer, bin Suroor, said afterward that “nobody really understands” what went wrong on Kentucky Derby Day.

Thunder Snow’s troubled day at Churchill Downs extended a dubious streak for UAE Derby runners. Thunder Snow was the 13th horse from that prep race to advance to the Kentucky Derby, and none of those contenders has ever finished better than fifth on Derby Day.

