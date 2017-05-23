Hard luck Kentucky Derby contender Thunder Snow returns to racing Saturday

Thunder Snow, the horse who pulled up shortly after the start of the Kentucky Derby on May 6 will make his return to the track this weekend.
Trainer Saeed bin Suroor told the Dubai Racing Channel on Tuesday that the 3-year-old colt will run in the Irish 2000 Guineas at Curragh Racecourse in Ireland on Saturday.
The Irish 2000 Guineas is a Group 1 race on turf for 3-year-old colts and fillies over 1 mile.
Saeed bin Suroor says his UAE Derby winner Thunder Snow will run in the Irish 2000 Guineas @curraghrace on Saturday. #teamGodolphin— Dubai Racing Channel (@DubaiRacingTV) May 22, 2017
Thunder Snow, who won the UAE Derby in Dubai in March to gain entry into the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, is expected to face eight challengers Saturday.
Interestingly, that field is headed by expected favorite Churchill.
Thunder Snow, an Irish-bred colt who went off at 16-1 odds at Churchill Downs, broke a step slow out of the starting gate on Kentucky Derby Day, then reared up, almost throwing jockey Christophe Soumillon from his mount. Soumillon quickly regained control and pulled up Thunder Snow a few seconds later. Thunder Snow was corralled almost immediately by an outrider and jogged along the rail as the other 19 contenders in the race headed into the first turn.
Dr. Keith Latson, the on-call veterinarian at Churchill Downs, said after the race that Thunder Snow galloped “very comfortably” back to the paddock area after his rough start.
There, he was examined by Dr. Jennifer Kaak.
“She found no injuries on the leg,” Latson said. “So the horse was allowed to walk back to the barn under his own power, and he did so comfortably.”
Thunder Snow’s trainer, bin Suroor, said afterward that “nobody really understands” what went wrong on Kentucky Derby Day.
Thunder Snow’s troubled day at Churchill Downs extended a dubious streak for UAE Derby runners. Thunder Snow was the 13th horse from that prep race to advance to the Kentucky Derby, and none of those contenders has ever finished better than fifth on Derby Day.
