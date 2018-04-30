The road to the Kentucky Derby begins in the breeding shed and continues in late winter and early spring as foals are born and raised on Central Kentucky farms, many of them in and around Lexington.
Kentucky Derby

Where and when this year’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born

April 30, 2018 11:49 AM

The Kentucky Derby not only represents perhaps the greatest spectacle in horse racing, it also is the culmination of years of effort to breed the perfect champion. And for most of this year’s hopefuls, that process began in the Bluegrass.

Seventeen of the 20 contenders for the 144th Run for the Roses were born near Lexington. And Audible, though a New York-bred, was quickly shipped after birth to grow up on a Central Kentucky horse farm.

The only two other Derby contenders this year born outside Kentucky are Firenze Fire (Florida) and Flameaway (Canada). The last foreign-born horse to win the Derby was Sunny’s Halo (Canada) in 1983.

Of the previous 143 winners of the Run for the Roses, 109 were born in Kentucky — including 2017 champion Always Dreaming, who was foaled at Dromoland Farm in Lexington.

Here’s a rundown of all the horse farms that fostered Saturday’s runners (The official 20-horse field will be drawn Tuesday. These are the current top 20 in Derby points):

Audible

Foaled: Feb. 19, 2015, at Berkshire Stud, 54 Carpenter Hill Road, Pine Plains, N.Y.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm.

Breeder: Oak Bluff Stables

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Blue Devil Bel

Notes: Four wins in five tries, including the Grade 2 Holy Bull and Grade 1 Florida Derby both at Gulfstream. New York-bred, but raised in Kentucky at Winter Quarter Farm, 4153 Military Pike, in Lexington.

Bolt d’Oro

Foaled: March 17, 2015, at WinStar Farm, 3001 Pisgah Pike, Versailles

Trainer: Mick Ruis

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Owner: Ruis Racing LLC

Breeder: WinStar Farm

Sire: Medaglia d'Oro

Dam: Globe Trot

Notes: Bolt D’Oro won the Grade 2 San Felipe on March 10, via disqualification after he was judged to have been fouled coming out of the final turn at Santa Anita. He finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar. Finished second to Justify at Santa Anita on April 7.

Bravazo

Foaled: Jan. 29, 2015, at Calumet Farm, 3301 Versailles Road

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Jockey: Gary Stevens

Owner: Calumet Farm.

Breeder: Calumet Farm

Sire: Awesome Again

Dam: Tiz o’ Gold

Notes: Bravazo was a 21-1 shot in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on Feb. 17 and won by a nose over Snapper Sinclair. The win clinched his spot in the Derby. Son of 1998 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Awesome again and a half-brother of 2013 Preakness winner Oxbow.

Combatant

Foaled: May 2, 2015, at Coolmore's Ashford Stud, 5095 Frankfort Road, Versailles.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds and Willis Horton Racing

Breeder: Paget Bloodstock

Sire: Scat Daddy

Dam: Border Dispute

Notes: One win in seven starts. Gained entry into Derby consideration after Quip was withdrawn. Finished fourth in the Arkansas Derby, third in Rebel and second in Southwest Stakes.

Enticed

Foaled: March 23, 2015, at Stonerside Farm, 1200 North Middletown Road, Paris

Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Owner: Godolphin

Breeder: Godolphin

Sire: Medaglia d'Oro

Dam: It’s Tricky

Notes: Enticed won the Grade 2 Gotham coming from midpack along the outside with a nice stretch run to chase down the frontrunner and make a clear pass ahead of the wire. Dam, It’s Tricky, was a multiple graded stakes winner, but only produced three foals before her death in 2017 after suffering from laminitis. Finished second to Vino Rosso in the Wood Memorial on April 7.

Firenze Fire

Foaled: March 17, 2015, in Florida

Trainer: Jason Servis

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Owner: Mr. Amore Stable

Breeder: Mr. Amore Stable

Sire: Poseidon’s Warrior

Dam: My Every Wish

Notes: Four wins, including three graded stakes wins in nine starts, but finished fourth in last two races, the Wood Memorial and the Gotham Stakes. Was second in the Withers Stakes. Raced in the Grade 3 Sanford Stakes at Saratoga his second time out and won defeating horses including Free Drop Billy on July 22. Won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7, beating Good Magic and Enticed.

Flameaway

Foaled: Feb. 28, 2015, at Woodlands Farm, 5842 Fourth Line, Hillsburgh, Ontario, Canada

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Owner: John C. Oxley

Breeder: Phoenix Rising Farms

Sire: Scat Daddy

Dam: Vulcan Rose

Notes: Winner of five of nine starts, but finished second in his last two, the Tampa Bay Derby and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. Won two Grade 3 stakes. Finished eighth in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Flameway won the Sam F. Davis as a 10-1 shot fending off a stern challenge down the stretch by 3-5 favorite Catholic Boy.

Free Drop Billy

Foaled: May 3, 2015, at Middlebrook Farm, 4545 Old Frankfort Pike

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables.

Breeder: Helen K. Groves Revokable Trust

Sire: Union Rags

Dam: Transa

Notes: Two wins in eight starts, including the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 7. Finished ninth in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, but has hit the board, (2, 3, 3) in three races since, including third in Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.

Good Magic

Foaled: March 1, 2015, at Stonestreet Farm, 3530 Old Frankfort Pike

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC.

Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings

Sire: Curlin

Dam: Glinda the Good

Notes: Champion of the Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. Rebounded from a dull third place in the Fountain of Youth in his 2018 debut.

Hofburg

Foaled: Feb. 11, 2015, at Juddmonte Farms, 3082 Walnut Hill Road

Trainer: William Mott

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Owner: Juddmonte Farms

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms

Sire: Tapit

Dam: Soothing Touch

Notes: One of the least-raced horses in the field, Hofburg has run only three times with one win. Finished second in the Grade 1 Florida Derby earning a place in the Kentucky Derby.

Instilled Regard

Foaled: April 6, 2015, at KatieRich Farms, 2938 Leestown Road, Midway

Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owner: Oxo Equine

Breeder: KatieRich Farms

Sire: Arch

Dam: Enhancing

Notes: Two wins in seven starts, including the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds on Jan. 13. Gained entry into Derby consideration when Gronkowski was shelved.

Justify

Foaled: March 28, 2015, at Glennwood Farm, 714 Rose Lane, Versailles

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm

Breeder: John D. Gunther

Sire: Scat Daddy

Dam: Stage Magic

Notes: Undefeated in three starts. Did not race as a 2-year-old, which means he is one of two horses who will try to break the “Curse of Apollo” (along with Magnum Moon). Won Santa Anita Derby by 3 lengths over Bolt D’Oro, posting the highest Beyer Speed Figure, 107, of any Derby contender this year.

Lone Sailor

Foaled: March 30, 2015, at Middlebrook Farm, 4545 Old Frankfort Pike

Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss

Jockey: James Graham

Owner: GMB Racing

Breeder: Alexander - Groves - Matz, LLC

Sire: Majestic Warrior

Dam: Ambitious

Notes: Finished second in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 24 to Noble Indy in a photo finish, earning entry into the Derby, but has only one win in eight starts.

Magnum Moon

Foaled: May 9, 2015, at Claiborne Farm, 703 Winchester Road, Paris

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: Robert E. and Lawana L. Low

Breeder: Ramona S. Bass, LLC.

Sire: Malibu Moon

Dam: Dazzling Song

Notes: Three wins in 2018, including the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Didn’t race as a 2-year-old bringing in the potential “Curse of Apollo” as a storyline for this horse. It has been 136 years since a horse without a 2-year-old start won the Kentucky Derby (Apollo, 1882).

Mendelssohn

Foaled: May 17, 2015, at Clarkland Farm, 2700 Bryan Station Road

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Owner: Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith (Coolmore Stud syndicate)

Breeder: Clarkland Farm

Sire: Scat Daddy

Dam: Leslie’s Lady

Notes: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf champion and winner of four of seven starts racing mostly overseas. Won the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on March 31.

My Boy Jack

Foaled: Jan. 26, 2015, at Airdrie Stud, 2641 Old Frankfort Pike

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables

Breeder: Brereton C. Jones

Sire: Creative Cause

Dam: Gold N Shaft

Notes: Got into the Derby by winning his last gasp start in the Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington on April 13. Placed in the Louisiana Derby and won the Southwest Stakes earlier in the year.

Noble Indy

Foaled: March 31, 2015, at WinStar Farm, 3001 Pisgah Pike, Versailles

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: TBD

Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable

Breeder: WinStar Farm

Sire: Take Charge Indy

Dam: Noble Maz

Notes: Won the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby as a 5-2 co-favorite on March 24 by a nose over Lone Sailor. Looked beat midway down the frontstretch, but came on late. Advertised need for a jockey on Twitter account, @NobleIndyHorse.

Promises Fulfilled

Foaled: May 11, 2015, at Crowning Point Farm, 961 Russell Cave Road, Paris.

Trainer: Dale Romans

Jockey: TBD

Owner: Robert J. Baron

Breeder: David Jacobs

Sire: Shackleford

Dam: Marquee Delivery

Notes: Went wire-to-wire to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park as an 18-1 shot on March 3 in a race that also featured Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic. Romans scratched the favorite for the race, Free Drop Billy.

Solomini

Foaled: April 29, 2015, at Coldwater Farm, 4100 Old Frankfort Pike

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Owner: Zayat Stables, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor and Derrick Smith

Breeder: Glenna R. Salyer

Sire: Curlin

Dam: Surf Song

Notes: Only one win in six starts, but has hit the board every time out, including a third in the Arkansas Derby, a second in the Rebel and a third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Vino Rosso

Foaled: March 29, 2015, at Glennwood Farm, 714 Rose Lane, Versailles

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable

Breeder: John D. Gunther

Sire: Curlin

Dam: Mythical Bride

Notes: His victory in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial was his first graded stakes win after a fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby and a third in the Sam F. Davis.

