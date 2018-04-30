Where and when this year’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born

The Kentucky Derby not only represents perhaps the greatest spectacle in horse racing, it also is the culmination of years of effort to breed the perfect champion. And for most of this year’s hopefuls, that process began in the Bluegrass.
Seventeen of the 20 contenders for the 144th Run for the Roses were born near Lexington. And Audible, though a New York-bred, was quickly shipped after birth to grow up on a Central Kentucky horse farm.
The only two other Derby contenders this year born outside Kentucky are Firenze Fire (Florida) and Flameaway (Canada). The last foreign-born horse to win the Derby was Sunny’s Halo (Canada) in 1983.
Of the previous 143 winners of the Run for the Roses, 109 were born in Kentucky — including 2017 champion Always Dreaming, who was foaled at Dromoland Farm in Lexington.
Here’s a rundown of all the horse farms that fostered Saturday’s runners (The official 20-horse field will be drawn Tuesday. These are the current top 20 in Derby points):
Audible
Foaled: Feb. 19, 2015, at Berkshire Stud, 54 Carpenter Hill Road, Pine Plains, N.Y.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm.
Breeder: Oak Bluff Stables
Sire: Into Mischief
Dam: Blue Devil Bel
Notes: Four wins in five tries, including the Grade 2 Holy Bull and Grade 1 Florida Derby both at Gulfstream. New York-bred, but raised in Kentucky at Winter Quarter Farm, 4153 Military Pike, in Lexington.
Bolt d’Oro
Foaled: March 17, 2015, at WinStar Farm, 3001 Pisgah Pike, Versailles
Trainer: Mick Ruis
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Owner: Ruis Racing LLC
Breeder: WinStar Farm
Sire: Medaglia d'Oro
Dam: Globe Trot
Notes: Bolt D’Oro won the Grade 2 San Felipe on March 10, via disqualification after he was judged to have been fouled coming out of the final turn at Santa Anita. He finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar. Finished second to Justify at Santa Anita on April 7.
Bravazo
Foaled: Jan. 29, 2015, at Calumet Farm, 3301 Versailles Road
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Jockey: Gary Stevens
Owner: Calumet Farm.
Breeder: Calumet Farm
Sire: Awesome Again
Dam: Tiz o’ Gold
Notes: Bravazo was a 21-1 shot in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on Feb. 17 and won by a nose over Snapper Sinclair. The win clinched his spot in the Derby. Son of 1998 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Awesome again and a half-brother of 2013 Preakness winner Oxbow.
Combatant
Foaled: May 2, 2015, at Coolmore's Ashford Stud, 5095 Frankfort Road, Versailles.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds and Willis Horton Racing
Breeder: Paget Bloodstock
Sire: Scat Daddy
Dam: Border Dispute
Notes: One win in seven starts. Gained entry into Derby consideration after Quip was withdrawn. Finished fourth in the Arkansas Derby, third in Rebel and second in Southwest Stakes.
Enticed
Foaled: March 23, 2015, at Stonerside Farm, 1200 North Middletown Road, Paris
Trainer: Kiaran P. McLaughlin
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
Owner: Godolphin
Breeder: Godolphin
Sire: Medaglia d'Oro
Dam: It’s Tricky
Notes: Enticed won the Grade 2 Gotham coming from midpack along the outside with a nice stretch run to chase down the frontrunner and make a clear pass ahead of the wire. Dam, It’s Tricky, was a multiple graded stakes winner, but only produced three foals before her death in 2017 after suffering from laminitis. Finished second to Vino Rosso in the Wood Memorial on April 7.
Firenze Fire
Foaled: March 17, 2015, in Florida
Trainer: Jason Servis
Jockey: Manuel Franco
Owner: Mr. Amore Stable
Breeder: Mr. Amore Stable
Sire: Poseidon’s Warrior
Dam: My Every Wish
Notes: Four wins, including three graded stakes wins in nine starts, but finished fourth in last two races, the Wood Memorial and the Gotham Stakes. Was second in the Withers Stakes. Raced in the Grade 3 Sanford Stakes at Saratoga his second time out and won defeating horses including Free Drop Billy on July 22. Won the Grade 1 Champagne Stakes on Oct. 7, beating Good Magic and Enticed.
Flameaway
Foaled: Feb. 28, 2015, at Woodlands Farm, 5842 Fourth Line, Hillsburgh, Ontario, Canada
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: John C. Oxley
Breeder: Phoenix Rising Farms
Sire: Scat Daddy
Dam: Vulcan Rose
Notes: Winner of five of nine starts, but finished second in his last two, the Tampa Bay Derby and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. Won two Grade 3 stakes. Finished eighth in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov. 3 at Del Mar. Flameway won the Sam F. Davis as a 10-1 shot fending off a stern challenge down the stretch by 3-5 favorite Catholic Boy.
Free Drop Billy
Foaled: May 3, 2015, at Middlebrook Farm, 4545 Old Frankfort Pike
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables.
Breeder: Helen K. Groves Revokable Trust
Sire: Union Rags
Dam: Transa
Notes: Two wins in eight starts, including the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 7. Finished ninth in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, but has hit the board, (2, 3, 3) in three races since, including third in Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
Good Magic
Foaled: March 1, 2015, at Stonestreet Farm, 3530 Old Frankfort Pike
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Owner: e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables LLC.
Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings
Sire: Curlin
Dam: Glinda the Good
Notes: Champion of the Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. Rebounded from a dull third place in the Fountain of Youth in his 2018 debut.
Hofburg
Foaled: Feb. 11, 2015, at Juddmonte Farms, 3082 Walnut Hill Road
Trainer: William Mott
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Owner: Juddmonte Farms
Breeder: Juddmonte Farms
Sire: Tapit
Dam: Soothing Touch
Notes: One of the least-raced horses in the field, Hofburg has run only three times with one win. Finished second in the Grade 1 Florida Derby earning a place in the Kentucky Derby.
Instilled Regard
Foaled: April 6, 2015, at KatieRich Farms, 2938 Leestown Road, Midway
Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Owner: Oxo Equine
Breeder: KatieRich Farms
Sire: Arch
Dam: Enhancing
Notes: Two wins in seven starts, including the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds on Jan. 13. Gained entry into Derby consideration when Gronkowski was shelved.
Justify
Foaled: March 28, 2015, at Glennwood Farm, 714 Rose Lane, Versailles
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm
Breeder: John D. Gunther
Sire: Scat Daddy
Dam: Stage Magic
Notes: Undefeated in three starts. Did not race as a 2-year-old, which means he is one of two horses who will try to break the “Curse of Apollo” (along with Magnum Moon). Won Santa Anita Derby by 3 lengths over Bolt D’Oro, posting the highest Beyer Speed Figure, 107, of any Derby contender this year.
Lone Sailor
Foaled: March 30, 2015, at Middlebrook Farm, 4545 Old Frankfort Pike
Trainer: Thomas M. Amoss
Jockey: James Graham
Owner: GMB Racing
Breeder: Alexander - Groves - Matz, LLC
Sire: Majestic Warrior
Dam: Ambitious
Notes: Finished second in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 24 to Noble Indy in a photo finish, earning entry into the Derby, but has only one win in eight starts.
Magnum Moon
Foaled: May 9, 2015, at Claiborne Farm, 703 Winchester Road, Paris
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: Robert E. and Lawana L. Low
Breeder: Ramona S. Bass, LLC.
Sire: Malibu Moon
Dam: Dazzling Song
Notes: Three wins in 2018, including the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Didn’t race as a 2-year-old bringing in the potential “Curse of Apollo” as a storyline for this horse. It has been 136 years since a horse without a 2-year-old start won the Kentucky Derby (Apollo, 1882).
Mendelssohn
Foaled: May 17, 2015, at Clarkland Farm, 2700 Bryan Station Road
Trainer: Aidan O’Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Owner: Michael B. Tabor, Mrs. John Magnier, and Derrick Smith (Coolmore Stud syndicate)
Breeder: Clarkland Farm
Sire: Scat Daddy
Dam: Leslie’s Lady
Notes: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf champion and winner of four of seven starts racing mostly overseas. Won the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on March 31.
My Boy Jack
Foaled: Jan. 26, 2015, at Airdrie Stud, 2641 Old Frankfort Pike
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Owner: Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables
Breeder: Brereton C. Jones
Sire: Creative Cause
Dam: Gold N Shaft
Notes: Got into the Derby by winning his last gasp start in the Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington on April 13. Placed in the Louisiana Derby and won the Southwest Stakes earlier in the year.
Noble Indy
Foaled: March 31, 2015, at WinStar Farm, 3001 Pisgah Pike, Versailles
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: TBD
Owner: WinStar Farm LLC and Repole Stable
Breeder: WinStar Farm
Sire: Take Charge Indy
Dam: Noble Maz
Notes: Won the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby as a 5-2 co-favorite on March 24 by a nose over Lone Sailor. Looked beat midway down the frontstretch, but came on late. Advertised need for a jockey on Twitter account, @NobleIndyHorse.
Promises Fulfilled
Foaled: May 11, 2015, at Crowning Point Farm, 961 Russell Cave Road, Paris.
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: TBD
Owner: Robert J. Baron
Breeder: David Jacobs
Sire: Shackleford
Dam: Marquee Delivery
Notes: Went wire-to-wire to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park as an 18-1 shot on March 3 in a race that also featured Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Good Magic. Romans scratched the favorite for the race, Free Drop Billy.
Solomini
Foaled: April 29, 2015, at Coldwater Farm, 4100 Old Frankfort Pike
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Flavien Prat
Owner: Zayat Stables, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael B. Tabor and Derrick Smith
Breeder: Glenna R. Salyer
Sire: Curlin
Dam: Surf Song
Notes: Only one win in six starts, but has hit the board every time out, including a third in the Arkansas Derby, a second in the Rebel and a third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.
Vino Rosso
Foaled: March 29, 2015, at Glennwood Farm, 714 Rose Lane, Versailles
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: John R. Velazquez
Owner: Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable
Breeder: John D. Gunther
Sire: Curlin
Dam: Mythical Bride
Notes: His victory in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial was his first graded stakes win after a fourth in the Tampa Bay Derby and a third in the Sam F. Davis.
Kentucky Derby post position draw
When: 11 a.m. Tuesday
How to watch: Live stream on KentuckyDerby.com
