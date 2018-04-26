Do's and do not's at the Kentucky Derby

In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.
Shaquille O’Neal and Rob Gronkowski went head-to-head to see who’s a better dancer during Miami Music Week on March 24, 2018. Former NBA star Shaq threw a large party at a secret warehouse location in Wynwood, Miami.
Good Magic, last year’s 2-year-old champion and the 8-5 favorite, waited through a far-turn battle between Flameaway and Arawak before taking control and winning the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.
Classic Empire's trainer Mark Casse was impressed with what his horse did finishing fourth in the Kentucky Derby. Classic Empire faces Derby winner Always Dreaming again in Saturday's Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.