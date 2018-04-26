Do's and do not's at the Kentucky Derby

Never been to the Kentucky Derby? Here are some things to know to make your big day at Churchill Downs a winner.
Chris Ware
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.