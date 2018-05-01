The Kentucky Derby field is set. See who's in with post positions and odds.

Justify, the undefeated winner of the Santa Anita Derby trained by Bob Baffert, has been named the 3-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s 144th running of the Kentucky Derby.
To be ridden by 2005 Derby winner Mike Smith, Justify drew post No. 7 Tuesday morning at Churchill Downs.
He will be trying to break the “Curse of Apollo” as the first horse unraced as a 2-year-old to win the Derby since Apollo in 1882. Todd Pletcher’s undefeated Magnum Moon, the 6-1 third choice out of post No. 16, will also be running to end that drought.
Justify was a clear pick to win in the latest Kentucky Derby Media Poll released Monday by HorseRacingNation.com with Bolt d’Oro second and Good Magic, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes winner, third.
Baffert will be going for his fifth Kentucky Derby victory. He last won the Derby in 2015 with Triple Crown champion American Pharoah.
KENTUCKY DERBY
Post time: 6:36 p.m. Saturday
TV: NBC
Kentucky Derby field with odds
PP, Trainer, Jockey, Odds
1. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Paco Lopez, 50-1
2. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 30-1
3. Promises Fulfilled, Dale Romans, Corey Lanerie, 30-1
4. Flameaway, Mark Casse, Jose Lezcano, 30-1
5. Audible, Todd Pletcher, Javier Castellano, 8-1
6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 12-1
7. Justify, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 3-1
8. Lone Sailor, Tom Amoss, James Graham, 50-1
9. Hofburg, Bill Mott, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1
10. My Boy Jack, Keith Desormeaux, Kent Desormeaux, 30-1
11. Bolt d’Oro, Mick Ruis, Victor Espinoza, 8-1
12. Enticed, Kiaran McLaughlin, Junior Alvarado, 30-1
13. Bravazo, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 50-1
14. Mendelssohn, Aidan O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 5-1
15. Instilled Regard, Jerry Hollendorfer, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1
16. Magnum Moon, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 6-1
17. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 30-1
18. Vino Rosso, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez 12-1
19. Noble Indy, Todd Pletcher, Florent Geroux, 30-1
20. Combatant, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr., 50-1
