Todd Pletcher reacts to his four horses’ post positions in Kentucky Derby draw

Trainer Todd Pletcher talks about the Kentucky Derby post position draw, held Tuesday at Churchill Downs. Audible drew post No. 5, Magnum Moon No. 16, Vino Rosso No. 18, Noble Indy No. 19.
John Clay
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.