His horse is the favorite, but Bob Baffert was late to the Kentucky Derby draw

Churchill Downs held the post position draw for Kentucky Derby 144 on Tuesday. Bob Baffert, trainer of favorite Justify, missed where his horse drew — post No. 7.
John Clay
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Sports

D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.