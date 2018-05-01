Watch the draw for the Kentucky Derby

Horses were randomly drawn at Churchill Downs on Tuesday for the 144th Kentucky Derby to be run Saturday.
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.