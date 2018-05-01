Trainer Chad Brown on Kentucky Derby contender Good Magic: He’s never looked better

Churchill Downs held the post position draw on Tuesday for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Chad Brown is happy with Good Magic’s post and work. Good Magic won the Breeders Cup Juvenile and the Blue Grass Stakes.
John Clay
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Sports

D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.