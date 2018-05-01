Photo slideshow: The day at the track Tuesday at Churchill Downs

Horses work out early Tuesday morning in preparation for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby this week.
Alex Slitz
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.