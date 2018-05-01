Kentucky Derby horses train at Churchill Downs to prepare for Saturday

Several Kentucky Derby contenders took some time on the track at Churchill Downs Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's race.
Marcus Dorsey
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Sports

D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.