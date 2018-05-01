He won the Derby last year. Owner has 'super good fortune' of another contender this year.

Vino Rosso’s co-owner Vincent Viola doesn’t think winning the Kentucky Derby a second year in a row is too much to ask.





“You want to win every race with every horse,” said Viola, who won as a co-owner of Always Dreaming also with trainer Todd Pletcher last year. “We’re here. We’ve got a shot. It’s a great feeling.”

In the winner’s circle with longtime friend Anthony Bonomo and a host of others who ended up being the Derby favorite last year, Viola returns this year under his St. Elias Stables banner alongside Mike Repole’s Repole Stables and 12-1 shot Vino Rosso.

“It’s super good fortune. You almost feel like you’re the victim of an embarrassment of riches, quite frankly,” said Viola, who in addition to his horse interests owns the Florida Panthers NHL team.

Vino Rosso will come out of the auxiliary gate in post No. 18, along with two of Pletcher’s three other horses. Third choice Magnum Moon (6-1) comes out of post No. 16 and longer shot Noble Indy (30-1) out of No. 19. Pletcher’s co-fourth-choice 8-1 shot Audible has post No. 6.

“Ideally, I wouldn’t want three of my four horses in the auxiliary gate,” Pletcher said. “But it’s horse racing and that’s what happens. We’ve all seen it before: good trips from bad posts, or vice versa. But in the end it’s out of my control so it’s all good.”

Pletcher said he felt Magnum Moon and Noble Indy’s speed would help them overcome the outside positions.

In Vino Rosso’s convincing Wood Memorial victory on April 7, he settled in mid-pack in a nine-horse field before charging late to win by 3 lengths.

“I think he’s really coming,” Viola said. “I don’t think he could be much better for this race.”

His exercise rider, Adele Bellinger, said Tuesday that Vino Rosso has a lot to like.

“He’s just so classy,” she said. “He’s an ‘old soul.’ He doesn’t have a whole lot of natural speed, like Magnum Moon does for instance. But I think he’s got the right makeup to run a far distance. He can work up a head of steam and keep on going.”

Vincent Viola, standing at right with one hand on the Kentucky Derby trophy, was a co-owner of last year's Derby champion, Always Dreaming. This year, he's back again as co-owner of Derby hopeful Vino Rosso. David Coyle

Long wait

Derby post positions are drawn in two lots for the live televised program to allow for commercial breaks. None of two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher’s horses were named in the first go.

“When they went through the first 10 horses and I hadn’t gotten in the mix yet, I thought maybe they’d lost my entries," he said.

SHARE COPY LINK Horses work out early Tuesday morning in preparation for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby this week. Alex Slitz

Concerns not justified

Four owners — China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farm — each have a stake in the favorite, Justify, but a recent note by Steve Haskins of the BloodHorse reported several others passed on him at auction.

According to Haskins, “four or five” veterinarians passed on Justify at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling Sale because of concerns over a “tiny OCD lesion.”

Trainer Bob Baffert said he didn’t believe a minor condition that any number of young horses have was a factor in prospective owners turning down a chance at his horse.

SHARE COPY LINK Churchill Downs held the post position draw for Kentucky Derby 144 on Tuesday. Bob Baffert, trainer of favorite Justify, missed where his horse drew — post No. 7. John Clay

“There’s so many horses that have that, it’s pretty minor,” Baffert said, noting his 2010 Preakness winner Lookin at Lucky also had it. “I don’t think it scared anybody. I think $500,000 (Justify’s auction price after a $499,000 reserve) scared a lot of them off, OK."

For those who wouldn’t be scared off by that much money … “They just have to tell somebody that’s why I didn’t buy that horse,” Baffert said.

Side by side

A few connections in the audience cheered as their horses' post positions were announced Tuesday. Those sitting near Dale Romans' table as his Promises Fulfilled and Free Drop Billy were drawn in positions No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, heard barely a peep.

“If I had to handpick the posts, I probably would’ve picked a little differently,” Romans said. “It is what it is. We’ll work with what we have.”

Romans said he’d probably have to adjust his strategy because he didn’t want his horses trapped behind the other 18 right out of the gate. “Promises Fulfilled will go to the front and Free Drop Billy will be closing late.”

Promises Fulfilled impressed as the winner of the Fountain of Youth on March 3, but finished a disappointing ninth in the Florida Derby in his last race March 31. Free Drop Billy has a second and two thirds his last three times out after winning the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland on Oct. 7. Both come in at 30-1 on the morning line for the Derby.

SHARE COPY LINK Trainer Todd Pletcher talks about the Kentucky Derby post position draw, held Tuesday at Churchill Downs. Audible drew post No. 5, Magnum Moon No. 16, Vino Rosso No. 18, Noble Indy No. 19. John Clay

To-may-to/to-mah-to

Oddsmaker Mike Battaglia admitted he didn’t see much difference in second choice Mendelssohn (5-1) and third choice Magnum Moon (6-1) when he set the morning line Tuesday. He just didn’t want them to have the same odds.

“It was tough. Mendelssohn looked so good in the UAE Derby … (Trainer) Aidan O’Brien, he’s kind of due to come over and run well,” Battaglia said. “I couldn’t split them, but the way (Mendelssohn) won, just go ahead and put him second, barely over Magnum Moon.”

Magnum Moon is undefeated in four races and won the Arkansas Derby by 4 lengths his last time out.

Battaglia doesn’t rule out that Audible and Bolt d’Oro, who he put in as co-fourth choices at 8-1, could make a run to second choice by the betting public. Audible has won four of his five starts and dusted the Florida Derby field by 3 lengths. Bolt d’Oro finished second to the Derby favorite, Justify, in his last time out in the Santa Anita Derby.