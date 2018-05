Wendy Hall of Louisville took a selfie Tuesday in front of the Aristides sculpture at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Aristides won the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 before a crowd estimated at 10,000. When the 2018 Derby gets underway Saturday, a crowd of around 160,000 is expected for the celebration of the 144th running of the Triple Crown's first leg. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com