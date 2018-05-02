See the Kentucky Derby horses up close

See closeups of some of the horses in the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs as they prepared for morning training in the barn area on Wednesday.
Marcus Dorsey
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Sports

D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.