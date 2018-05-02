10 fast facts for the 144th Kentucky Derby

What post position is winless in 143 Kentucky Derbys? The wettest Derby? The youngest jockey? The answers to these and other Derby-related questions are answered in this fast and bright video.
Chris Ware
D. Wayne Lukas likes Always Dreaming

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes six times, says he likes Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to repeat on Saturday. The Belmont might be a different story.