Derby fans should get first live look at one of the favorites Thursday morning

The hub on the backside early Thursday morning will surely surround the first appearance of Mendelssohn on the Churchill Downs track.

The Kentucky-bred 5-1 second choice has been in quarantine since arriving from his base at Ballydoyle in County Tippery, Ireland, on Tuesday night after somewhat of a misadventure.

The Daily Racing Form reported Mendelssohn’s flight was diverted from Louisville to Indianapolis on Tuesday because of a customs paperwork issue for one of his grooms. Instead of arriving in the late afternoon, Mendelssohn and his stablemate had to be vanned down from Indianapolis later that night.

The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and UAE Derby champ “settled in great,” according to Coolmore’s Pat Keating. He was scheduled to be removed for the standard overseas quarantine Wednesday afternoon, according to Churchill Downs.

Mendelssohn, trained by Ireland’s Aidan O’Brien and one of four sons of the late Scat Daddy in this year’s Derby field (along with Justify, Flameaway and Combatant), romped his last time out in the UAE Derby but the Kentucky Derby will be only his second race stateside. He has nearly $2 million in earnings already in just seven starts.

Not sleeping on Bolt

Mick Ruis doesn’t mind that his horse has slipped to co-fourth choice after being one of the big headline contenders earlier in the prep season.

“When he dropped from first to fifth or sixth now after he lost the Santa Anita Derby, every week I just put more money in a suitcase to come here to bet on him Saturday,” Ruis said. “That’s how confident we are.”

Outside shot

Trainer Steve Asmussen could complain about his Combatant drawing the far outside post No. 20, but he got the dreaded No. 1 post last year with one of his three charges, and that turned out OK.

“Maybe it will be the spot to be this year,” Asmussen said. “We were so worried last year about Lookin At Lee (who finished second) drawing the one hole and then the two horse (Thunder Snow) came out bucking, leaving us nothing but room. Noble Indy, who is directly to our inside, is capable of some pace, so we’ll just follow him out. We’ll let him clear a path for us and we should keep our face clean for at least the first eighth of a mile.”

Whatever the post position, Asmussen knows best laid plans often don’t work out.

“Maybe staying clean for a little longer will help keep him closer,” Asmussen said of Combatant. “Looking at the race, there’s a tremendous amount of ability. The one thing I’m sure of is a majority of the horses won’t be where they want, won’t get the position they want and won’t get the trip they want.”

See closeups of some of the horses in the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs as they prepared for morning training in the barn area on Wednesday. Marcus Dorsey

School time

A number of trainers took the opportunity to school their horses in the starting gate and/or the paddock on Wednesday as they hope to get them more acclimated to the bustle of Churchill Downs.

Mick Ruis’ Bold d’Oro went to both the starting gate and paddock Wednesday. Enticed also tried the starting gate.

“We backed him up to the gate and stood him. It’s always nice to have the gate crew get to know your horse. He does nothing wrong. Sometimes you have to school them because they’re a problem, but he’s a perfect gentleman, and they got to see that,” trainer Kiaran McLaughlin said.

In the paddock during Churchill’s Wednesday card, keen observers could also see favorite Justify as well as Good Magic and My Boy Jack schooling in front of the crowd.

“When they’re training on an everyday basis, we never see cameras and people and kids,” My Boy Jack trainer Keith Desormeaux said. “It’s usually a pretty quiet environment, here. … So, for the horses when they feel this energy and excitement, they can get a little rattled. It’s my job to calm them down.”