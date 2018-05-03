Nineteen Kentucky Derby winners are still alive. See where they are now.

Race fans heading to both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby this week at Churchill Downs will have a chance to see two Derby champions.
Always Dreaming, last year's winner, is entered in the eighth race on Friday, the $400,000 Alysheba Stakes.
Co-owner Vincent Viola said this week that he and his partners still want to let Always Dreaming "do what he loves" for as long as he can, knowing he's already promised to stand at stud at WinStar Farm when he's done.
" I think he’ll run at least till the end of this year, for sure. And I’ll tell you what, if he comes into what he was after the Florida Derby (Day run), we'll run him in the Pegasus (World Cup) for sure," Viola said. "If the horse is earning the right to continue to run, why wouldn’t we continue to run him?"
Always Dreaming has raced four times since his Derby win, hitting the board twice, including a second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile on March 31.
Other recent Derby winners stand at stud, earning thousands in the breeding shed. Older champs have eased to a quiet existence on a farm or park where visitors are usually welcome.
Here's a look at where every living Derby winner resides today:
2017: Always Dreaming
Jockey: John R. Velazquez
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Owner: Brooklyn Boyz Stables
Derby time: 2:03.6
Career earnings: $2,404,100
Where is he now? Still racing and entered in the $400,000 Alysheba Stakes (Grade 2), the eighth race at Churchill Downs on Friday.
2016: Nyquist
Jockey: Mario Gutierrez
Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill
Owner: Reddam Racing LLC
Derby time: 2:01:31
Career earnings: $5,189,200
Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm. Lexington, Ky.
Stud fee: $40,000
2015: American Pharoah
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: Ahmed Zayat
Derby time: 2:03.0
Career earnings: $8,650,300
Where is he now? Coolmore's Ashford Stud. Versailles, Ky.
Stud fee: Private
2014: California Chrome
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Trainer: Art Sherman
Owners: Steve and Carolyn Coburn and Perry and Denise Martin
Derby time: 2:03.7
Career earnings: $14,752,650
Where is he now? Taylor Made Stallions. Nicholasville, Ky.
Stud fee: $40,000
2013: Orb
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Trainer: Claude R. "Shug" McGaughey III
Owners: Stuart Janney III and Phipps Stable (Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps)
Derby time: 2:02.9
Career earnings: $2,612,516
Where is he now? Claiborne Farm, Paris, Ky.
Stud fee: $25,000
2012: I'll Have Another
Jockey: Mario Gutierrez
Trainer: Doug O'Neill
Owner: J. Paul Reddam
Derby time: 2:01.8
Career earnings: $2,693,600
Where is he now? Big Red Farm, Hokkaido, Japan.
Stud fee: 2.5 million yen ($22,757)
2011: Animal Kingdom
Jockey: John Velazquez
Trainer: Graham Motion
Owner: Team Valor International
Derby time: 2:02.0
Career earnings: $8,387,500
Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm, Lexington, Ky.
Stud fee: $30,000
2010: Super Saver
Jockey: Calvin Borel
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Owner: WinStar Farm
Derby time: 2:04.5
Career earnings: $1,889,766
Where is he now? WinStar Farm, Versailles, Ky.
Stud fee: $35,000
2009: Mine That Bird
Jockey: Calvin Borel
Trainer: Bennie Woolley Jr.
Owners: Double Eagle Ranch and Bueno Suerte Equine
Derby time: 2:02.7
Career earnings: $2,228,637
Where is he now? Double Eagle Ranch, Roswell, N.M.
2008: Big Brown
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr.
Owners: IEAH Stable (Michael Iavarone) and Paul P. Pompa Jr.
Derby time: 2:01.8
Career earnings: $3,614,500
Where is he now? Irish Hills & Duchess Views Stallions in Stillwater, N.Y.
Stud fee. $6,000
2007: Street Sense
Jockey: Calvin Borel
Trainer: Carl Nafzger
Owner: James B. Tafel
Derby time: 2:02.2
Career earnings: $4,383,200
Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm. Lexington, Ky.
Stud fee: $35,000
2005: Giacomo
Jockey: Mike Smith
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Jerome S. Moss
Derby time: 2:02.8
Career earnings: $2,537,316
Where is he now? Oakhurst Farm, Newburg, Ore.
Stud fee: $2,500
2004: Smarty Jones
Jockey: Stewart Elliott
Trainer: John Servis
Owner: Someday Farm
Derby time: 2:04.1
Career earnings: $7,613,155
Where Is he now? Calumet Farm, Lexington, Ky.
Stud fee: $7,500
2003: Funny Cide
Jockey: José Santos
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Owner: Sackatoga Stable (Jackson Knowlton)
Derby time: 2:01.2
Career earnings: $3,529,412
Where is he now? Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.
2002: War Emblem
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owner: The Thoroughbred Corporation
Derby time: 2:01.1
Career earnings: $3,491,000
Where is he now? Old Friends Equine, Georgetown, Ky.
2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
Jockey: Kent Desormeaux
Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale
Owner: Fusao Sekiguchi
Derby time: 2:01
Career earnings: $1,994,400
Where is he now? Coolmore's Ashford Stud, Versailles, Ky.
Stud fee: $7,500
1997: Silver Charm
Jockey: Gary Stevens
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Owners: Robert B. and Beverly J. Lewis
Derby time: 2:02
Career earnings: $6,944,369
Where is he now? Old Friends Equine, Georgetown, Ky.
1996: Grindstone
Jockey: Jerry Bailey
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas
Owner: Overbrook Farm
Derby time: 2:01
Career earnings: $1,224,510
Where is he now? Oakhurst Farm, Newburg, Ore.
1994: Go for Gin
Jockey: Chris McCarron
Trainer: Nick Zito
Owners: William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia
Derby time: 2:03
Career earnings: $1,380,866
Where is he now? Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.
