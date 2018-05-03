Jockey Jose Santos leaned down to kiss Funny Cide after riding the horse to victory in the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2003. Funny Cide now lives at the Kentucky Horse Park.
Jockey Jose Santos leaned down to kiss Funny Cide after riding the horse to victory in the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2003. Funny Cide now lives at the Kentucky Horse Park. James Crisp AP Photo
Jockey Jose Santos leaned down to kiss Funny Cide after riding the horse to victory in the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2003. Funny Cide now lives at the Kentucky Horse Park. James Crisp AP Photo

Kentucky Derby

Nineteen Kentucky Derby winners are still alive. See where they are now.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

May 03, 2018 01:58 PM

Louisville

Race fans heading to both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby this week at Churchill Downs will have a chance to see two Derby champions.

Always Dreaming, last year's winner, is entered in the eighth race on Friday, the $400,000 Alysheba Stakes.

Co-owner Vincent Viola said this week that he and his partners still want to let Always Dreaming "do what he loves" for as long as he can, knowing he's already promised to stand at stud at WinStar Farm when he's done.

" I think he’ll run at least till the end of this year, for sure. And I’ll tell you what, if he comes into what he was after the Florida Derby (Day run), we'll run him in the Pegasus (World Cup) for sure," Viola said. "If the horse is earning the right to continue to run, why wouldn’t we continue to run him?"

Always Dreaming has raced four times since his Derby win, hitting the board twice, including a second-place finish in the Gulfstream Park Hardacre Mile on March 31.

Other recent Derby winners stand at stud, earning thousands in the breeding shed. Older champs have eased to a quiet existence on a farm or park where visitors are usually welcome.

Here's a look at where every living Derby winner resides today:

2017: Always Dreaming

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Brooklyn Boyz Stables

Derby time: 2:03.6

Career earnings: $2,404,100

Where is he now? Still racing and entered in the $400,000 Alysheba Stakes (Grade 2), the eighth race at Churchill Downs on Friday.

IMG_AP_17138437845043_2_1_G8BF22GK_L316589170.JPG
Always Dreaming is the only Kentucky Derby champion still racing.
Patrick Semansky AP Photo

2016: Nyquist

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill

Owner: Reddam Racing LLC

Derby time: 2:01:31

Career earnings: $5,189,200

Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm. Lexington, Ky.

Stud fee: $40,000

160507DERBY-MC090T.JPG
Nyquist with Mario Guitierrez up won the 142nd Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2016.
Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader

2015: American Pharoah

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: Ahmed Zayat

Derby time: 2:03.0

Career earnings: $8,650,300

Where is he now? Coolmore's Ashford Stud. Versailles, Ky.

Stud fee: Private

pha.JPG
Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, with Victor Espinoza up, won the Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland on Oct. 31, 2015.
Mark Mahan

2014: California Chrome

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Trainer: Art Sherman

Owners: Steve and Carolyn Coburn and Perry and Denise Martin

Derby time: 2:03.7

Career earnings: $14,752,650

Where is he now? Taylor Made Stallions. Nicholasville, Ky.

Stud fee: $40,000

chrome.JPG
California Chrome with Victor Espinoza up won the 140th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2014.
Mark Mahan

2013: Orb

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Claude R. "Shug" McGaughey III

Owners: Stuart Janney III and Phipps Stable (Ogden Mills “Dinny” Phipps)

Derby time: 2:02.9

Career earnings: $2,612,516

Where is he now? Claiborne Farm, Paris, Ky.

Stud fee: $25,000

orb.JPG
Winning trainer Shug McGaughey led Orb with Joel Rosario up to the winner's circle after the 139th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2013.
Charels Bertram Herald-Leader

2012: I'll Have Another

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Owner: J. Paul Reddam

Derby time: 2:01.8

Career earnings: $2,693,600

Where is he now? Big Red Farm, Hokkaido, Japan.

Stud fee: 2.5 million yen ($22,757)

another.JPG
I'll Have Another was cooled down after winning the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2012.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

2011: Animal Kingdom

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Graham Motion

Owner: Team Valor International

Derby time: 2:02.0

Career earnings: $8,387,500

Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm, Lexington, Ky.

Stud fee: $30,000

animal.JPG
Animal Kingdom with John R. Velazquez up won the 137th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2011.
Mark Cornelison Herald-Leader

2010: Super Saver

Jockey: Calvin Borel

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: WinStar Farm

Derby time: 2:04.5

Career earnings: $1,889,766

Where is he now? WinStar Farm, Versailles, Ky.

Stud fee: $35,000

saver.JPG
Super Saver with Calvin Borel up in the stretch of the 136th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 1, 2010.
Ron Garrison Herald-Leader

2009: Mine That Bird

Jockey: Calvin Borel

Trainer: Bennie Woolley Jr.

Owners: Double Eagle Ranch and Bueno Suerte Equine

Derby time: 2:02.7

Career earnings: $2,228,637

Where is he now? Double Eagle Ranch, Roswell, N.M.

bird.JPG
Calvin Borel celebrated on Mine That Bird after they crossed the finish line in the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2009.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

2008: Big Brown

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Trainer: Richard Dutrow Jr.

Owners: IEAH Stable (Michael Iavarone) and Paul P. Pompa Jr.

Derby time: 2:01.8

Career earnings: $3,614,500

Where is he now? Irish Hills & Duchess Views Stallions in Stillwater, N.Y.

Stud fee. $6,000

brown.JPG
Big Brown posed as he was introduced to prospective breeders at a "Big Brown Bag Lunch" at Three Chimneys Farm on Nov, 5, 2008. Big Brown won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

2007: Street Sense

Jockey: Calvin Borel

Trainer: Carl Nafzger

Owner: James B. Tafel

Derby time: 2:02.2

Career earnings: $4,383,200

Where is he now? Darley's Jonabell Farm. Lexington, Ky.

Stud fee: $35,000

stense.JPG
Street Sense received a bath in the backside barn area at Churchill Downs on May 6, 2007, after winning the 133rd running of the Kentucky Derby.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

2005: Giacomo

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Owners: Mr. and Mrs. Jerome S. Moss

Derby time: 2:02.8

Career earnings: $2,537,316

Where is he now? Oakhurst Farm, Newburg, Ore.

Stud fee: $2,500

giacomo.JPG
Giacomo galloped during morning training on the day before the 131st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in 2005.
David Stephenson Herald-Leader

2004: Smarty Jones

Jockey: Stewart Elliott

Trainer: John Servis

Owner: Someday Farm

Derby time: 2:04.1

Career earnings: $7,613,155

Where Is he now? Calumet Farm, Lexington, Ky.

Stud fee: $7,500

smarty.JPG
Kentucky Derby hopeful Smarty Jones got a bath after a morning gallop on April 4, 2004.
David Stephenson Herald-Leader

2003: Funny Cide

Jockey: José Santos

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Owner: Sackatoga Stable (Jackson Knowlton)

Derby time: 2:01.2

Career earnings: $3,529,412

Where is he now? Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.

funny.JPG
Jockey Jose Santos leaned down to kiss Funny Cide after riding the horse to victory in the 129th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 3, 2003. Funny Cide now lives at the Kentucky Horse Park.
James Crisp AP Photo

2002: War Emblem

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: The Thoroughbred Corporation

Derby time: 2:01.1

Career earnings: $3,491,000

Where is he now? Old Friends Equine, Georgetown, Ky.

emblem.JPG
War Emblem with Victor Espinoza up won the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 2002.
Ron Garrison Herald-Leader

2000: Fusaichi Pegasus

Jockey: Kent Desormeaux

Trainer: Neil D. Drysdale

Owner: Fusao Sekiguchi

Derby time: 2:01

Career earnings: $1,994,400

Where is he now? Coolmore's Ashford Stud, Versailles, Ky.

Stud fee: $7,500

pegasus.JPG
Fusaichi Pegasus stood in the winner's circle with owner Fusao Sekiguchi, left, and jockey Kent Desormeaux after the 126th running of the Kentucky Derby May 6, 2000.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

1997: Silver Charm

Jockey: Gary Stevens

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owners: Robert B. and Beverly J. Lewis

Derby time: 2:02

Career earnings: $6,944,369

Where is he now? Old Friends Equine, Georgetown, Ky.

silver.JPG
Silver Charm stood before fans during an open house at Old Friends Farm in 2014. Silver Charm, the 1997 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, has been retired from breeding to Old Friends, a farm for retired Tthoroughbreds.
Charles Bertram Herald-Leader

1996: Grindstone

Jockey: Jerry Bailey

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas

Owner: Overbrook Farm

Derby time: 2:01

Career earnings: $1,224,510

Where is he now? Oakhurst Farm, Newburg, Ore.

grindstone.JPG
Grindstone, center, came down the stretch to win the 122nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 1996. Grindstone closed with a rush under jockey Jerry Bailey to defeat Cavonnier by a nose in a photo finish.
Frank Anderson Herald-Leader

1994: Go for Gin

Jockey: Chris McCarron

Trainer: Nick Zito

Owners: William J. Condren & Joseph M. Cornacchia

Derby time: 2:03

Career earnings: $1,380,866

Where is he now? Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Ky.

gin.JPG
Go for Gin, with jockey Chris McCarron up in the winner's circle at Churchill Downs in Louisville after winning the 120th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4, 1994.
Ron Garrison Herald-Leader

  Comments  