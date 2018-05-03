Miniature horse was part of Derby Museum lore. He's gone on cusp of this year's race.

He was small in stature but large in spirit — a miniature horse but a huge celebrity.
Winston, the Kentucky Derby Museum's longtime, beloved mini horse and goodwill ambassador, has died at age 24, the museum announced. He would have turned 25 on Friday, the day before the Kentucky Derby.
The 34-inch brown Gelding, who retired earlier this year to the Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky, died from an infection in his abdominal cavity, according to Dr. Bryan Waldridge of Park Equine Hospital in Woodford County.
His time in the spotlight included throwing out the first pitch at a Louisville Bats game, helping Churchill Downs pick the Kentucky Derby winner ahead of the race, supporting charitable organizations around Louisville and even matchmaking. He performed more than 10 marriage proposals with his "Will You Marry Me?" blanket at the museum.
Patrick Armstrong, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum, wrote in a news release that they are "deeply saddened" to learn of his sudden passing.
"He was such a wonderful ambassador for the Museum, bringing happiness to thousands of visitors for 22 years," Armstrong wrote. "He will always be a part of the Museum's story and he will always have a special place in our hearts."
Winston first joined the museum as a two-year-old in the fall of 1995, according to the news release. During his tenure he was a companion to more than 30 visiting thoroughbreds, including several Kentucky Derby contenders such as Mine That Bird — who beat 50-to-1 odds to pull off an upset in 2009.
Before heading to his retirement farm in March, he took one last lap around the museum, gobbled down a bouquet of carrots and endured affectionate kisses from fans.
His retirement home included his own private stall, a large outdoor play space with plenty of grass and guests to greet and adore him three times a day.
"When I retire I hope it's half as nice as his is going to be," Alison Knight, equine manager at the Kentucky Derby Museum, said at the time.
Michael Blowen, founder and president of Old Friends retirement farm, wrote that the news was devastating to everyone at the farm.
"We were so proud the Museum chose Old Friends for Winston when his career there ended, and we were so looking forward to spending many more years with him," Blowen wrote. "He was a joy to be around."
The Kentucky Derby Museum and Old Friends will work together to determine how best to pay tribute to Winston and where his final resting place will be, according to the news release.This article was shared in conjunction with the Kentucky Press News Service.
