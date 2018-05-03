European star arrives with his own on-track entourage at Churchill Downs

The much-anticipated emergence of Mendelssohn onto the Churchill Downs track took place Thursday as any proper celebrity entrance should: with a ton of onlookers and a small entourage.
The Kentucky-bred, Ireland-based colt entered the track near the end of the dedicated morning exercise time for Oaks and Derby horses with three stable mates in close quarters as he walked and jogged a mile and a quarter around clockwise, just like he might at his Ballydoyle home
Pat Keating, Coolmore’s head traveling lad, said the champion of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and UAE Derby looks good after spending the last day under quarantine as is custom for horses coming from outside the United States.
“We just wanted to get him out and stretch his legs,” Keating said to a throng of media around Barn 17. “I’m very happy. No problems. All good.”
Keating said Mendelssohn will do the same on Friday, and that trainer Aidan O’Brien is expected to arrive then, as well.
Different experience
Justify jockey Mike Smith won the Derby on a 50-1 shot with Giacomo back in 2005. He's saddling the favorite Saturday.
“It’s a whole lot different,” Mike Smith said of then to now. “Our connections (with Giacomo) might have been the only ones who thought we had a shot going in.”
Giacomo was a late-charging horse who benefited from a hot early pace that seemed to wear down the more celebrated horses.
Justify likes the lead, but Smith said he doesn’t expect him to get frazzled by the rabbits.
“He’s got such a great mind that if somebody was to go absolutely crazy, he settles off of him very well,” Smith said. “But if they don’t he’s naturally quick enough to be on the lead or right at the lead.”
No trades
Trainer Chad Brown didn’t get a look at Mendelssohn on Thursday, but said while he doesn’t pay much attention to other horses, sometimes, he can’t help it.
“I just focus on what I’m doing with my horse,” Brown said outside his barn Thursday before admitting. “during training hours you can’t help but see some other horses go by, and I saw several that looked really, really good. I wish I was training them.
“But I have one good one in the field that I’m very happy with. I wouldn’t trade with anybody.”
The Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and Toyota Blue Grass Stakes champion galloped 1 3/8 miles Thursday morning under exercise rider Walter Malasquez.
“He’s just training really well. He’s moving great over the track,” Brown said.
Museum moment
Todd Pletcher, the defending Derby champion trainer who has four horses in Saturday’s field, including 5-1 third choice Magnum Moon, went over to the Kentucky Derby Museum on Wednesday to help the staff with an exhibit for his former boss, D. Wayne Lukas, according to Churchill Downs.
He also stopped by to see the updated film on the Derby that runs each hour.
“I liked the ending a lot,” he told Churchill. The film now finishes with his Always Dreaming winning last year's race.
Concerns not justified
Four owners — China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners, Starlight Racing and WinStar Farm — each have a stake in the favorite, Justify, but a recent note by Steve Haskins of the BloodHorse reported several others passed on him at auction.
According to Haskins, “four or five” veterinarians passed on Justify at the 2016 Keeneland September Yearling Sale because of concerns over a “tiny OCD lesion.”
Trainer Bob Baffert said he didn’t believe a minor condition that any number of young horses have was a factor in prospective owners turning down a chance at his horse.
“There’s so many horses that have that, it’s pretty minor,” Baffert said, noting his 2010 Preakness winner Lookin at Lucky also had it. “I don’t think it scared anybody. I think $500,000 (Justify’s auction price after a $499,000 reserve) scared a lot of them off, OK."
For those who wouldn’t be scared off by that much money … “They just have to tell somebody that’s why I didn’t buy that horse,” Baffert said.
'We need Wayne'
The smile on D. Wayne Lukas’ face shows how much he still loves what he’s doing.
The 82-year-old Hall of Fame trainer is still going strong, and especially enjoys this week. Lukas is back in the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 2015 with colt Bravazo running on Saturday, which has the four-time winner savoring being part of horse racing’s crown jewel.
“I probably enjoy it a little bit more now,” said Lukas, who has earned more than $278 million lifetime and won 4,804 races, including 14 Triple Crown starts.
“I know that isn’t going to go on forever and I enjoy the whole atmosphere. It’s easier for me. The press conferences, everything, is a little easier. I’ve been there and know when to push and pull on that deal a little bit.”
Lukas’ return comes 30 years after his first Derby win with Winning Colors started an impressive run that included triumphs by Thunder Gulch (1995), Grindstone ('96) and Charismatic ('99).
For Lukas’ fellow horsemen, the comeback also seems to have added wholeness to this year’s Derby.
“We need Wayne,” said fellow Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, whom Lukas calls a good friend. “Wayne is so important to this race because he always set the bar for me. I want to be where Wayne is.”
Todd Pletcher, Lukas’ onetime protege' who is on the verge of breaking his mentor’s record of 48 Derby starters, said: “The Derby is always better when Wayne’s in it.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
