'Dropping the mic the right way.' Alan Cutler says goodbye at the Kentucky Derby

SHARE COPY LINK LEX 18's Alan Cutler last day on television before retirement is Saturday, coinciding with the 144th Kentucky Derby. Cutler is a longtime sportscaster for the Lexington NBC affiliate. Rich Copley

LEX 18's Alan Cutler last day on television before retirement is Saturday, coinciding with the 144th Kentucky Derby. Cutler is a longtime sportscaster for the Lexington NBC affiliate. Rich Copley