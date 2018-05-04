Five things to consider before the Kentucky Derby gate opens

It’s been called one of the greatest fields ever for a Kentucky Derby.

For a race numbering 144 years, that’s quite a statement.

Why are horse experts gushing and how will the race play out Saturday afternoon?

Here are five things to consider:

Parity, baby

Last year, it seemed like every prime contender had an issue or a stumble. This year’s horses have provided more answers than questions.

“Having gone back and looked at previous Derbys over the last 25 years, I can’t get seven deep into those races — like the sixth or seventh choice in the odds at post time — and see the same kind of quality that I see this year,” said James Scully, racing analyst for Brisnet.com. “Five of the seven (biggest) prep races have been won by 3 lengths or more, so we’re talking convincing performances.”

Those five are:

Justify, winner of the Santa Anita Derby by 3 lengths;





Mendelssohn, winner of the UAE Derby by a whopping 18;





Magnum Moon, winner of the Arkansas Derby by 4;





Vino Rosso, winner of the Wood Memorial by 3;





Audible winner of the Florida Derby by 3.





Justify comes in undefeated in three starts. Magnum Moon comes in undefeated in four starts.

“It’s amazing,” Justify’s jockey, Mike Smith, said in the barn area Thursday. “This Derby will probably go down as one of the most competitive Derbys that we’ve seen in a long time as far as horses with a chance.”

Also consider, Bolt d’Oro, a horse not mentioned yet, is the co-fourth choice on the morning line.

Bolt has the unfortunate circumstance of running second to a remarkable performance by Justify last time out, but has two Grade 1 stakes wins on his resume and speed that puts many other hopefuls to shame.

“If you take Justify and pretend Justify is not in the race and never existed, you would have Bolt d’Oro coming in here with a 6-lengths win in the Santa Anita Derby … and he’d probably be the favorite,” Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia said.

For more perspective, consider the other co-fourth choice, Audible, probably would have been considered the “clear favorite” in two of the last five Derbys, according to Scully.

When looking at the Brisnet speed rating that many handicappers use, Audible “had a 105 in the Holy Bull and a 107 in the Florida Derby,” Scully said. “Those numbers are way faster than Always Dreaming, who won last year as the favorite, and they’re way faster than Orb, who won in 2013 as the favorite.”

Speed demons

If you’re looking at the program and all you see is a confusing bunch of numbers, here’s some clarification.

Just left of center in the past performances there’s a column with the heading “Speed.” In the Churchill Downs program, this is the Equibase.com speed figure, but you’ll also hear talk of Brisnet or Beyer numbers.

Whichever you come across, the speed figure is an approximation of how fast a horse was if he ran on any track that day, factoring in variables for how his current track was running, how the track sets up compared to other tracks and a whole bunch of other variables too complicated to ponder here.

Regardless, if you want to know why so many believe Justify is the class of this field, look no further than the speed figure of his last race.

See it? It’s 114.

That might not mean much to you until you look down the program at the others.

The next best? Bolt d’Oro at 110 in a 3-length loss to Justify. That’s why he’s co-fourth choice at 8-1 without much in the way of recent results. Then it’s Audible with a 107.

What you’d really like to see as a handicapper are consistent numbers in the 100s.

That’s why Justify is such a hot horse. In only three races, he’s run speed ratings of 100, 104 and 114.

He’s getting faster.

In fact, if you’re able to get hold of a past performance chart that has speed ratings for the early, middle and later stages of the race, Justify gets even scarier.

In his Santa Anita Derby win, he ran a 100 in the first stage, 105 in the second, and 117 to the wire for his 114 overall rating.

No horse in this year’s Derby has been able to sustain a 100-plus speed rating in all three stages of a race. We don’t know about Mendelssohn, because he runs overseas.

This is not to say Justify is a lock. There have been plenty of horses with dazzling speed numbers who flamed out in the Derby. In the last 25 years, only five horses who had the highest speed number from their previous race won the Derby, according to a chart on USRacing.com. The last was California Chrome with a Brisnet rating of 106.

Late-chargers

Many of the favorites, Justify, Mendelssohn and Magnum Moon, for instance, like to be near the lead at the start of the race.

And observers expect Dale Romans’ Promises Fulfilled coming out of the No. 3 post to lead the charge into the first turn. Last race, Promises Fulfilled came out blazing in the Florida Derby, but faded badly to finish ninth.

If jockey Corey Lanerie does the same and tries to pull the field out to an insane pace, the favorites could be in trouble if they try to keep up.

That could open the door to late-chargers like Vino Rosso or even My Boy Jack.

Follow the money

The betting public has been right about the winner of the race each of the last five years. Orb, California Chrome, American Pharoah, Nyquist and Always Dreaming all entered the gate as the betting favorite.

Some observers believe this has to do with the Derby points qualifying system that’s been in place over this time, because it seems to weed out flukes. Others feel it’s merely a coincidence.

“It runs in cycles,” said Battaglia, who’s been setting Churchill’s morning-line odds for more than four decades. “For 20-something years we didn’t have a favorite (win). … It’s just the way it is. It’s a coincidence, the favorites usually win about 30 percent. It all balances out.”

Justify’s to lose?

Justify, obviously, has a near-complete package.

He has the speed. He has the trainer in Bob Baffert, a Triple Crown and four-time Derby winner. He has a Derby-winning jockey in Mike Smith.

But what he doesn’t have could prove his undoing: experience.

Justify’s fields in three races numbered five, five and seven.

“The only one drawback, and it’s a big drawback, this horse has had three races, and this horse has never been bumped before,” Battaglia said. “And with 20 horses you can get bumped pretty easily.”

With his speed, many believe Justify can overcome a false step. Smith believes his colt can overcome his lack of experience, as well.

“We’re asking a lot of him, but if a horse can do it, then he’d be the one,” Smith said. “With his kind of talent and the mind that goes with it, I’m not sure if he’d run 10 more times that he needs to get any better.”





Saturday

Kentucky Derby

When: 6:34 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC-18

For: 3-year-olds

Purse: $2 million (Grade 1)

Distance: 1 1/4 miles

Favorite: Justify (3-1)