Updated odds for the 2018 Kentucky Derby, 11:45 a.m.

The 144th Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go to post at 6:34 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs.

We’re updating the odds for the race throughout the day. Check back here for the most recent changes.

The biggest move off the morning line has come from My Boy Jack, who was thought to be a 30-1 shot. Bettors seem to like him a lot more than that, so far, betting him at 5-1.

Horses listed with post position, trainer, jockey and latest odds.

1. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Paco Lopez, 63-1

2. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 41-1

3. Promises Fulfilled, Dale Romans, Corey Lanerie, 47-1

4. Flameaway, Mark Casse, Jose Lezcano, 50-1

5. Audible, Todd Pletcher, Javier Catellano, 6-1

6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 8-1

7. Justify, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 7-2

8. Lone Sailor, Tom Amoss, James Graham, 30-1

9. Hofburg, Bill Mott, Irad Ortiz Jr., 25-1

10. My Boy Jack, Keith Desormeaux, Kent Desormeaux, 5-1

11. Bolt d’Oro, Mick Ruis, Victor Espinoza, 8-1

12. Enticed, Kiaran McLaughlin, Junior Alvarado, 54-1

13. Bravazo, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 68-1

14. Mendelssohn, Aiden O’Brien, Ryan Moore, 6-1

15. Instilled Regard, Jerry Hollendorfer, Drayden Van Dyke, 99-1

16. Magnum Moon, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 13-1

17. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 65-1

18. Vino Rosso, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez 14-1

19. Noble Indy, Todd Pletcher, Florent Geroux, 54-1

20. Combatant, Steve Asmussen, Richardo Santana Jr., 76-1