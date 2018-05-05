Kid Rock for 2020 president? 'What do I look like, Kanye North?'

Kentucky Derby favorite Mendelssohn appears on the Kentucky Derby track for the first time Thursday morning since it arrived. It trained along with other Derby contenders Justify, Bolt d'Oro, and Instilled Regard.
Churchill Downs held the post position draw on Tuesday for the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby. Trainer Chad Brown is happy with Good Magic’s post and work. Good Magic won the Breeders Cup Juvenile and the Blue Grass Stakes.
In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.
In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.