From chic to gaudy: See what people wore to the 2018 Kentucky Derby

From the traditional to the trendy, from the gaudy to the chic, people donned their southern best for the annual fashion show that is the Kentucky Derby.
Ines Hernandez, from Paramus, N.J., couldn’t go more than a couple steps before being stopped by strangers with smartphones hoping to grab a shot of her pink, feathered hat complete with homemade flowers.
Rain had its role in the display as some women traded in their high heels for galoshes. Thin, clear plastic protected the hats and dresses for those disinclined to spend the day sopping wet.
But the gray sky made the floral patterns and spring colors stand out as people milled around Churchill Downs.
For the most part, the men were more muted with tan and seer sucker suits topped off with panama hats and straw boaters.
Still, it wouldn’t be the Kentucky Derby without some ostentatious displays. The largest culprit? Patterned, silk-screened suits sported by several men.
