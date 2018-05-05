They leave Kentucky for the pros, but Derby brings them back.

Many of them have left the University of Kentucky, but they are still partaking in one of the best parts of the commonwealth: The Kentucky Derby.
Maybe the rain chased away some, but spotted on the red carpet on Saturday afternoon before the big race were former UK basketball players like Kevin Knox, Bam Adebayo, Hamidou Diallo and Doron Lamb.
Adebayo, a forward for the Miami Heat, even had a little bit of Derby selfie fun before he went in to join the masses at the track.
Terrence Jones was spotted doing interviews early in the day.
Former Cats football coach Rich Brooks tweeted on Friday about getting some betting tips from former special teams coordinator Steve Ortmayer.
Around 4 p.m., Brooks tweeted a picture and said he’d cashed four straight tickets. “Hope to keep it up.”
