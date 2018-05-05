Former Kentucky basketball players Doron Lamb, Hamidou Diallo, Bam Adebayo and Kevin Knox all posed for pictures on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Kentucky Derby

They leave Kentucky for the pros, but Derby brings them back.

By Jennifer Smith

May 05, 2018 04:53 PM

Louisville

Many of them have left the University of Kentucky, but they are still partaking in one of the best parts of the commonwealth: The Kentucky Derby.

Hamidou Diallo, with former Wildcats Kevin Knox and Bam Adebayo nearby, walks the Kentucky Derby red carpet and gets an ear tickle. "We've been hearing about horses all year." Rich Copley

Maybe the rain chased away some, but spotted on the red carpet on Saturday afternoon before the big race were former UK basketball players like Kevin Knox, Bam Adebayo, Hamidou Diallo and Doron Lamb.

Adebayo, a forward for the Miami Heat, even had a little bit of Derby selfie fun before he went in to join the masses at the track.

Terrence Jones was spotted doing interviews early in the day.

Former Cats football coach Rich Brooks tweeted on Friday about getting some betting tips from former special teams coordinator Steve Ortmayer.

Around 4 p.m., Brooks tweeted a picture and said he’d cashed four straight tickets. “Hope to keep it up.”

