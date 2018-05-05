Ali's daughter enjoys her 1st Derby. Other celebs make it an annual tradition.

The Kentucky Derby red carpet was filled Saturday afternoon with celebrities, some who were visiting the run for the roses for the first time, and others who’ve been here year after year.
Despite a steady rain, stars like Ty Burrell, Anthony Anderson, Kid Rock and Taylor Kitsch were out and dressed to impress.
The 2018 Derby was country singer Travis Tritt’s twenty-third time at the race with his wife, Theresa Nelson, and he the rain wasn’t going to keep him away.
Over the years, Tritt said he’s seen every type of weather at the Derby, even snow. “We’re going to be here regardless,” Tritt said.
It was the first Derby visit for professional boxer Laila Ali, the daughter of Louisvillian and iconic boxer Muhammad Ali. Ali wasn’t sure why it took her so long to attend the most exciting two minutes in sports, but she said this wouldn’t be her last.
“I’m not that big into horse racing in general, so it wasn’t like ‘oh, I need to go to the Derby,’ but I’m glad I got introduced to it, to actually be here for the first time,” Ali said. “I’ll definitely be back.”
She also said being in Louisville, her father’s hometown, is special.
“My father loved Louisville, he never forgot that it was his hometown, where his legacy began … this is where he first started boxing, it’s where everything started,” Ali said. “It was near and dear to his heart and I can feel him here when I come.”
Comments