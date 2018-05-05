Kentucky Derby 2018 sets record as the wettest ever

The 2018 Kentucky Derby became a record-setter before the race had even been run.
WKYT Chief Metereologist Chris Bailey made the call about 5 p.m. that this year's Derby is the wettest in history, easily besting the 1918 Derby. The Derby was first run in 1875.
The 2.44 inches of rain, which fell steadily throughout the day, easily beat the 2.31 inches in 1918.
Predictably, the Twitterverse erupted at the rain, with some raging at forecasters for not having predicted the drenching in what is supposed to be Kentucky's day in the sun.
Others were taking it more in stride.
Andrew Scott, commissioner of Breaks Interstate Park (Kentucky / Virginia), Tweeted that "If it rains anymore here today at Churchill Downs these horses gonna need flippers."
