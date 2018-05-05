Trainer Todd Pletcher frustrated third-place finisher couldn’t get better position
Trainer Todd Pletcher's Audible finished third in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. Pletcher had four horses and Audible was the best performer with a third-place finish. Audible could not get a better position early on the rain-soaked track.
Actress/singer Victoria Justice describes her first Kentucky Derby experience as she walks the red carpet. The Unbridled Eve Derby Gala she attended featured a performance by Dennis Quaid and his band, the Sharks.