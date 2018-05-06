Bolt d'Oro, 12th in Kentucky Derby, now pointed toward Pacific Classic

Bolt d'Oro, the 12th-place finisher in the Derby, is heading home to Southern California with a new goal in mind: Del Mar’s $1 million Pacific Classic.

That’s the revised plan of trainer Mick Ruis.

“I was born and raised in San Diego, and I’ve always dreamed about winning a Pacific Classic,” Ruis said Sunday in a text message to the Union-Tribune’s Bryce Miller.

Ruis, an El Cajon native, said immediately after the disappointing finish in the Derby on Saturday that he was done taking on trainer Bob Baffert’s “monster” in Justify, who is being pointed toward a Triple Crown run.

SHARE COPY LINK Mick Ruis both owns and trains Kentucky Derby contender Bolt d’Oro. Ruis, who started and sold the American Scaffolding company, recently purchased Chestnut Farm in Woodford County. John Clay

Nothing changed Sunday morning at the barn in Louisville as Ruis said Bolt d'Oro would return to Santa Anita, Calif., on a Tuesday flight, which also will carry fifth-place finisher My Boy Jack for trainer Keith Desormeaux.





Bolt d'Oro was third in Saturday’s race after a mile, but by the head of the stretch, he had plummeted.

Ruis said Bolt d'Oro will take some time off before he seeks a prep race leading up to the Aug. 18 Pacific Classic.

The $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J., is three weeks before the Classic, but it’s also a race that Baffert has entered numerous times, and it could be a jumping-off point for the second half of the year for a healthy Justify.

Two other possibilities for Bolt d'Oro are the $500,000 Indiana Derby at Indiana Downs on July 14 or the $600,000 Jim Dandy at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on July 28.

One thing that’s not in doubt is that Bolt d'Oro will be retired to stud at Spendthrift Farm in Kentucky after the $16 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., on Jan. 26. Ruis already has a spot in the starting gate after buying one of the original spots in the Frank Stronach endeavor two years ago.

One added advantage of running at Del Mar will be the fact that Bolt d”Oro, as a 3-year-old, will carry five less pounds than the older horses in the race.