She and Justify became millionaires when he won the Kentucky Derby. But it was harder for her.

A lucky Texas woman won $1.2 million on a $18 wager by correctly guessing winners of five Kentucky Derby races Saturday, including the 144th Run for the Roses.
Margaret Reid, of Austin, waged $18 on a Pick 5 bet Saturday., according to MySanAntonio.com. When Justify won the Kentucky Derby, the woman secured an improbable payday.
"She was in the sports bar when it happened," said Bill Belcher, general manager of Retama Park racetrack, where Reid placed her bets. "The whole bar went nuts."
In a Pick 5, a bettor must pick the winning horse for five straight races.
Reid did her homework in winning the big payout, according to KENS5.
"I understand the program and I can break down the races. It doesn't always work out, but sometimes it does," she said.
Justify was 3-1 odds to win the Derby, but Reid also picked some long shots Saturday. She scored in the day's tenth race with Funny Duck at 40-1 odds, according to ESPN.com. She also won the eighth race with Limousine Liberal (4-1), ninth race with Maraud (8-1) and the 11th race with Yoshida (10-1).
The payout for Reid was worth nearly as much as what Justify's team took home when the horse won the Derby. Owners Winstar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners won $1.432 million with Justify on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.
Belcher said it's the first time a person had won that much money at his racetrack.
"To bet that little amount and win $1.2 million is unheard of," he said, according to ESPN.com.
Reid told KENS 5 she plans to treat herself with a vacation and use the money for at least one big expense.
"I'll invest some of it. I have a young daughter that's going to be going to college in three years, so some of it will go there," she said.
