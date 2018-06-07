Mike Smith, back on familiar turf at Belmont, says of Justify: 'I think he'll run big.'

In this May 24, 2018, photo Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith takes questions about horse Justify at the Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Mike Smith has ridden some of the best horses in history, Zenyatta and Arrogate come to mind, and is the career leader in Breeders' Cup victories. Now at 52, he has a chance to make history aboard Justify by winning the Belmont and completing a Triple Crown sweep. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo