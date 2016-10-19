Sports revival in Cleveland will continue in World Series

Cleveland has endured more than its share of sporting disappointments. For decades the city’s premier stadium was known as the Mistake by the Lake, and teams like the Browns, the Cavaliers and the Indians suffered agonizing defeats or were simply abject failures for years at a time.
But in June the Cavaliers won their first NBA championship, and a new feeling of possibility and success enveloped the city like a mood-altering fog, drifting across to the street to Progressive Field, where the Cleveland Indians play.
Suddenly, anything seemed possible in Cleveland, and now the baseball team is only four games away from claiming a title.
The Indians, who have not won a World Series since 1948, surprised the baseball world by winning the American League Central. They then swept their division series against the favored Boston Red Sox.
Then, on Wednesday, in front of a hostile crowd at Rogers Centre, the Indians took the next step toward erasing almost seven decades of failure. They defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-0, in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series to clinch the series, 4-1, and win their first AL pennant in 19 years.
Rookie Ryan Merritt, who had appeared in only four major league games, pitched brilliantly in his first playoff outing. Once again, an unlikely move worked out perfectly for the resilient Indians.
Merritt pitched 4 2/3 shutout innings, allowing only two hits against the Blue Jays’ dangerous and playoff-tested lineup. Carlos Santana and Coco Crisp hit home runs for Cleveland, Francisco Lindor scored on a double by Mike Napoli and the Indians’ marquee bullpen — including Bryan Shaw, Andrew Miller and Cody Allen — took care of the rest.
But Merritt, a 24-year-old from Celina, Texas, was the unlikeliest of stars.
After Game 3, which the Blue Jays won, 5-1, Jose Bautista said that Merritt would be less able to handle the situation than the Toronto hitters.
“With our experience and our lineup, I’m pretty sure he’s going to be shaking in his boots more than we are,” Bautista said Tuesday.
Instead, Bautista went 0 for 2 against Merritt, who sat down the first 10 batters he faced before Josh Donaldson singled in the fourth. That brought up Edwin Encarnacion, a hitter capable of changing the course of the game with one swing. Indians manager Terry Francona had Jeff Manship warming up in the bullpen, but Merritt induced a double-play ball from Encarnacion to end the inning.
Merritt gave up a one-out single in the fifth inning on his 49th pitch, and that brought Francona from the dugout as the infielders came to the mound to salute Merritt with glove taps. Merritt smiled, handed Francona the ball and walked into the dugout to a standing ovation from his teammates.
Before the game Francona acknowledged that Merritt was a bit nervous walking around the clubhouse. The manager spoke to his pitcher in an attempt to calm his nerves and reassure him that he did not have to pitch a perfect game to help his team.
“He knows he’s not alone out there,” Francona said before the game. “He’s got us in the dugout and hopefully that reassures him a little bit. This start isn’t going to define his career. It would sure help us win a game if he pitches well. And I told him that.”
But it may have quickly established Merritt as a nervy, big-game performer. His only other big-league start came against the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 30, when he allowed one run and three hits in five innings.
The Indians scored in the first inning when Lindor reached on a two-out hit and scored on a double by Napoli. Santana’s home run came in the third and Crisp’s in the fourth.
All that was left was for the Cleveland bullpen to do its job as it had all series, and all postseason.
The last time Cleveland was in the World Series was 1997, when they took a lead into the ninth inning of Game 7 against the Florida Marlins. But Jose Mesa, the Indians’ closer, blew the save, and the Marlins won in the 11th.
That Indians team, which also lost to the Atlanta Braves in the 1995 World Series, was loaded with talent, including players like Roberto Alomar, Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez and Omar Vizquel.
Despite reaching the playoffs every year from 1995 to 1999 and again in 2001, 2007 and 2013, the Indians never found their way back to the World Series until this year.
In a season in which much of the focus has been on the Chicago Cubs’ quest to break their 108-year championship drought, the Indians have made it back to the World Series with a chance to break a long titleless streak of their own.
Comments