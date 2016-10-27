Cubs’ World Series ticket prices could break record

The Cubs could make history this weekend — at least in terms of ticket prices.
World Series ticket sales on the secondary market are rapidly approaching levels only seen for recent Super Bowls and the oh-so-hyped fight of the century between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao last year. If the Cubs win the first two home games at Wrigley Field, industry experts predict Sunday’s Game 5 could produce, on average, the most expensive scalped tickets in U.S. sports history.
“You have a lot of things at play. Chicago is a large city, and it’s a baseball city,” said Cameron Papp, spokesman for StubHub, an online marketplace for secondary tickets. “There’s also 108 years of pent-up demand.”
The current secondary market record belongs to this year’s Super Bowl, where the median price was $3,894 to witness Peyton Manning compete in his final game. The median price for the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight in 2015 was $3,700 on StubHub, which has been tracking sales data since 2002.
The Wrigley games could surpass both, as the median price was about $3,000 for Friday’s Game 3 and $3,700 for Saturday. For Sunday’s game — the earliest either team could clinch the championship — the median price was $3,550 as of Thursday afternoon.
It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen for baseball. If the Cubs win the first two games (at Wrigley Field), it probably will be unlike anything we’ve seen, period.
Cameron Papp, spokesman for StubHub
Face value for tickets ranges from $450 for infield club boxes to $175 for upper-deck seats.
The Wrigley games will almost certainly shatter the record for World Series sales. The previous record was $1,589 for Game 1 between the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox in 2004. When the White Sox won the title in 2005, the median sales price was $1,199 for Game 1, which also marked the city’s first World Series in 46 years.
“It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen for baseball,” Papp said. “If the Cubs win the first two games, it probably will be unlike anything we’ve seen, period.”
Fittingly, most of the StubHub tickets are being gobbled up by fans who live in the nearby Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods. Streeterville residents, however, have been willing to shell out the most money. The median price for the 60611 ZIP code — which includes the area around the Michigan Avenue corridor — is $3,600 per ticket.
Though some sellers are asking $250,000 for tickets on StubHub, they’re unlikely to get it. The site’s biggest sale so far has been two Game 7 tickets for $23,402 apiece. The seats, which are directly behind the Cubs dugout at Progressive Field in Cleveland, were purchased by someone from the Chicago area, Papp said.
Despite the demand, coveted seats are still up for grabs on the secondary market.
Glenn Norman, who owns O’Hare Personal Valet, is trying to get $17,500 for each of four tickets in the 10th row behind home plate. So far, he has been offered $9,500 apiece.
“People want to cash in when you can,” said Norman, who is helping to sell the tickets for a family friend in Florida.
Norman emailed the ticket offer for each of the three home games to about 3,000 people.
“If you are a ticket broker, this is the Super Bowl,” Norman said. “I don’t think we will see prices this high again.”
Indeed, no recent Chicago event has even come close to the World Series. Before the Cubs postseason run, the most in-demand tickets this year have been for Adele’s July concerts at the United Center, where the average ticket sold for $508 on her first night, and the Chicago run of Hamilton, which is currently averaging $493 on SeatGeek, a secondary ticket search engine.
Industry experts long have recommended waiting as long as possible to purchase tickets because nervous sellers usually drop prices as the event draws near. But this World Series has been the rare exception, as the prices have fluctuated somewhat in recent days, according to SeatGeek spokesman Chris Leyden.
After the Cubs lost Game 1, prices for Game 4 fell by 25 percent. When they rebounded to win Game 2, tickets prices jumped 10 percent.
“The results really drive the prices,” Leyden said. “It’s impossible to predict how high the prices could go because the situation is unprecedented.”
For those with shallower pockets, Games 6 and 7 in Cleveland remain cheaper alternatives. Those tickets are currently about half the price of this weekend’s Wrigley Field games, though that would most likely rise if the Cubs lose any of the three upcoming games and the series heads back to Ohio.
Some Cubs fans clearly have prepared for that very scenario. According to SeatGeek, 25 percent of the tickets for Games 6 and 7 have been purchased by people from the Chicago area. By comparison, only 16 percent of the tickets for those games have been bought by Cleveland residents, with the rest from outside the two metropolitan areas.
The average sale prices for Games 6 and 7 were $1,650 and $1,929, respectively, on SeatGeek. But the purchases come with little risk because buyers would get a full refund if one of the teams clinches Sunday in Chicago.
“A lot of Cubs fans are thinking, ‘If I want to be there when they win, it’ll probably happen in Cleveland,’ “ Leyden said. “And because of that, if there’s a Game 6 or Game 7, it will almost look like a Cubs home game.”
